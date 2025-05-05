Maharashtra 12th HSC Result 2025 Out, Konkan Topper Again

The Konkan region topped again whereas the state registered an overall pass percentage of 91.88% in the 12th HSC exam 2025 result of which was declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today

Monday May 5, 2025 12:51 PM , Team ummid.com

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025: The Konkan region topped again whereas the state registered an overall pass percentage of 91.88% in the 12th HSC exam 2025 result of which was declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today.

The board declared the result at a press conference a little while ago. But, the students will be able to check their result at 01:00 PM following the steps given below and using the direct link here.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Pass Percentage

The pass percentage of 91.88% this year is 1.49% less than 2024 when the board had registered a scoreof 93.37%.

The board said, a total of 14,27,085 registered for the Maharashtra HSC 2025 Exams, and 14,17,969 appeared whereas 13,02,873 passed the exam.

The pass percentage of girl students is 94.54% whereas that of boys is 89.51%.

Out of the total 10,496 colleges in the state, 1,929 colleges recorded 100 percent pass percentage whereas 38 colleges have 0 percent pass percentage.

A total of 42,388 repeaters had registered for the exam. Out of them 42,024 appeared and 15,823 passed the Maharashtra 12th board exam this year recording a passing percentage of 37.65%.

There were a total of 36,133 private candidates registered for the exam out of them 35,697 appeared and 29,892 passed with a pass percentage of 83.73%.

Maharashtra 2025 HSC 12th Toppers

The Maharashtra board has not released the 12th HSC Merit List and Toppers Details.

The board, however, said as many as 4,500 students have scored more than 90% marks.

No student has scored 100% marks this year the board said. This is unlike last year when a girl student from Aurangabad (Sambhaji Nagar) scored 100% marks i.e. 600 out of 600 and was the state topper.

The board said 1,49,932 passed with 75% and above, 4,07,438 passed with 60% – 74.99%,, 5,80,902 passed with 45% – 59.99% and 1,64,601 passed with 35% – 44.99% pass percentage.

Maha HSC 2025 Stream wise Result

Stream wise, Science students scored the highest pass rate whereas the pass percentage of Arts stream is the lowest.

Science – 97.35%

Arts – 80.53%

Commerce - 92.68%

Vocational - 83.3%

Maharashtra HSC Division wise result 2025

Analysing the toppers details, Konkan district remains the best performing district in the 2025 Maha HSC board exam as well. Latus region is the lowest performer.

Konkan – 96.74

Kolhapur – 93.64

Mumbai – 92.93

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) – 92.24

Amravati – 91.43

Pune - 91.32

Nashik – 91.31

Nagpur – 90.52

Latur – 89.46

Maha 12th Result of Special Students

A total of 7,310 differently-abled students from all branches across the 09 divisional boards registered for the exam. Out of them, 7,258 appeared in the exam, and 6,705 students passed registering an overall pass percentage of 92.38%.

Earlier, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had officially confirmed to announce the Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2025 today i.e. Monday May 5, 2025.

According to the official announcement, the Maha HSC result will be declared at 01:00 pm Monday May 05 on the official as well as affiliate websites. The result data will be shared with the media at a press conference held at 11:00 AM Monday.

The Maharashtra board said 12th result of Art, Science and Commerce, all three streams, will be declared on Monday.

The Maharshtra board announces HSC board exam result of all nine divisions on its official website "mahresult.nic.in".

List of websites to check Maharashtra 12th result

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

www.mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Candidates can also check their 12th result via Digilocker app.

Steps to check Maha 12th Result 2025

Students can follow the steps given below to check Maharashtra 12th Result 2025.

Click here to go to result website: " mahresult.nic.in ".

". Click on HSC Examination March 2025 Result

Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.

Click on Get Result button to check your score.

Along with the 12th result, Maharashtra board has also released overall pass percentage and other result related data. Students should note that the Maharashtra board does not release Merit and Toppers list.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted the 12th HSC theory exams this year from February 11 to March 11, 2025.

Class Improvement Scheme

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct three more exams under the Class Improvement Scheme.

The first Improvement or Supplementary exam will be held in June-July 2025, second in February-March 2026 and June-July 2026.

Online registration for June-July 2025 Improvement Exam will start from May 07, 2025.

The supplementary or improvement exams are held for students who fail in few subject, or pass in all subjects but want to improve their marks and score.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri. The Maharashtra board declares the 12th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.

Maharashtra 12th Result of Past Few Years

The Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 93.37% in the 2024 12th board exam 2024 result of which was declared on May 21, 2024 .

In 2023 , the Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 91.25% - a decrease by about 3% as compared to 2022 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 94.22%.

In 2022, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 94.22% - a decrease by 5.41% as compared to last year when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 99.63%.

The board had recorded overall pass percentage of 99.63 in 2021 HSC board exam that was cancelled due to Covid 19 and result was prepared on internal assessment.

In 2020, the Maharashtra board had recorded 90.66 overall pass percentage . On the other hand in 2019, the Maharashtra state had recorded a pass percentage of 85.88% - a drop by around 03% as compared to 2018 when the 12th HSC Pass Percentage was 88.41%.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.