Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 Out, Konkan State Topper

The MSBSHSE announced Tuesday May 13, 2025 SSC result 2025 (Class 10 Result 2025) of all the nine dvisional boards of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur and others

Tuesday May 13, 2025 12:51 PM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared on its official website mahresult.nic.in the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th board exams 2025 held in the month of Feb/March today i.e. Tuesday May 13, 2025.

Konkan Region has once again emerged as state topper in the Maharashtra Class 10 board exam declared today.

Overall Pass Percentage

The Maharashtra state recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.10% - down by over 1.70% as compared to 2024 when the pass percentage was 95.81%.

"A total of 15,46,579 students had appeared in the 2025 board exams. Out of them, a total of 14,55,433 passed with an overall passing percentage of 94.10%", the board said.

Pass percentage of girl students is 96.14% and that of boys is 92.31%, according to the SSC 2025 result data released today.

A total of 2,46,602 students have received special marks for their participation in extracurricular activities such as National Cadet Corps (NCC), scout and guides, sports, arts and culture.

211 students Maharashtra SSC toppers

The state board did not release the 10th Merit List and toppers name. But, according to the Maharashtra Class 10 result data 2025 released by the state board, a total of 211 students from different districts of the state score a perfect 100% score in the state board 10th exams.

Of the total 211 students who scored 100% marks in the 2025 SSC exam in Maharashtra, the maximum 113 are from Latur, 40 are from Aurangabad, 13 are from Pune, 12 are from Kolhapur, 11 are from Amravti, 9 are from Konkan, 8 are from Mumbai, 3 are from Nagpur and 2 are from Nashik.

The board has not revealed the names and identities of the SSC toppers.

The board also said, a total of 285 students have passed with 35% marks in the 2025 Class 10 exam.

Out of more than 23,000 schools in the state, a total of 9,382 have registered 100 percent result.

A total of 4,88,745 students have passed with Distinction, 4,97,277 students have passed with first class, 3,60,630 students have passed with second class, and 1,08,781 students have passed with pass category.

Maharashtra SSC Division wise Result 2025

Among the nine divisions, Konkan again topped the list with 99.82 per cent result while Nagpur division was at the bottom with 90.78 per cent.

The Mumbai division recorded the pass percentage of 95.84, Pune 94.81, Latur 92.77, Amravati 92.95, Nashik 93.04, Kolhapur 96.78 and Aurangabad (C Sambhajinagar) 92.82.

The Class 10 board exam in Maharashtra was held for 62 subjects. Out of these, the results of 24 subjects have been 100%.

As many as 37 exam centres were found to be invloved in illegal activities. The recognition of these centres have been camcelled.

The board further said that Class 10 Supplementary examination will be held from June 24 to July 16, 2025. Students can apply for Maharashtra SSC supplementary exams from May 15.

Maharashtra 10th Result 2025 Date and Time

The Maharashtra SSC result has been declared in a press conference at 11:30 AM today.

However, students will be able to check their resul at 01:00 pm Tuesday May 13 on the official as well as affiliate websites.

"The Maharashtra SSC 2025 result will be announced at 01:00 PM Tuesday May 13, 2025", the board said in a notification issued today.

The Maharshtra board announces SSC board exam result of all nine divisions on its official website "mahresult.nic.in".

List of websites to check Maharashtra 10th result

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

www.mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Candidates can also check their 10th result via Digilocker app.

Steps to check Maha 10th Result 2025

Students can follow the steps given below to check Maharashtra 10th Result 2025.

Click here to go to result website: " sscresult.mahahsscboard.in ".

". Click on SSC Examination March 2025 Result

Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.

Click on Get Result button to check your score.

Along with the 10th result, Maharashtra board will also release overall pass percentage and other result related data. Students should note that the Maharashtra board does not release Merit and Toppers list.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted the 10th SSC theory exams this year from February 21 to March 17, 2025.

Class Improvement Scheme

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct three more exams under the Class Improvement Scheme.

The first Improvement or Supplementary exam will be held in June-July 2025, second in February-March 2026 and June-July 2026.

Online registration for June-July 2025 Improvement Exam will start from May 15, 2025.

The supplementary or improvement exams are held for students who fail in few subject, or pass in all subjects but want to improve their marks and score.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is divided in nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

The Maharashtra board declares the 10th results of all the nine dvisional boards on the same day and at the same time.

The Maharashtra board had earlier announnced the Class XIIth board exam 2025 .

In a related development, the Maharashtra Education Department has launched a special website for admission in FYJC or Class 11 . Students passing the Class 10 exam should note that the FYJC admission process has been made online across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra 10th Result of Past Few Years

The Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 95.81% in the 2024 10th board exam 2024 result of which was declared on May 27, 2024 .

In 2023 , the Maharashtra state recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.83% - a decline by over 3.11 as compared to 2022 when the pass percentage was 96.94%. in SSC Class 10 exams.

The Maharashtra state board had announced Class 10 result in 2021 on July 16 .In 2021, the SSC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid-19 and most of the students were declared passed.

In 2020, the state board declared the result on July 29 when it recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.

In 2019, SSC result was announced on June 08 whereas in 2020 and 2021 they were delayed because of the Pandemic.

