Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace helps Al-Nassr overpower Al Fayha

Sunday November 2, 2025 12:53 PM , Zohair M Safwan faizee

Riyadh: Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace Saturday helped Al-Nassr to defeat Al Fayha and retain the top position in Saudi Pro League (SPL) Table.

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha at t King Saud University Stadium, Al Awwal Park in Saudi Capital Riyadh Saturday was a bad start for the SPL giant as Jason Remeseiro, the Spanish footballer who plays as a forward for Al Fayha, sent the ball into the net in the 13th minute of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the equalizer with the help of a through ball from Kingsley Coman and sent the ball past the goalkeeper from close range in the 37th minute.

However, Al Feiha fought back and remained defiant till the fag end of the thriller which finally ended 2-1 in favour of Al Nassr in Extra Time. This became possible after Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty in the 14th minute of added time.

Saudi Pro League Table

With the victory over Al Fayha, Al-Nassr retained the top position in the Roshn Saudi League table with 21 points.

Al-Nassr has won all its seven matches of the Saudi Pro League latest season which entered Matchweek (MW7).

Al Taawoun with 18 points is placed second in the table followed by Al Hilal at third position with 17 points.

Interestingly, Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad which knocked Al-Nassr out of the King Cup of Champions on October 28, 2025 is struggling at 8th position in the SPL 2025-26 table with 11 points.

Ronaldo Career Goals

With two more goals against Al Fayha Saturday, the Portugal National Team Captain who is also playing for Saudi Pro League giant Al-Nassr since 2022, has taken his goal tally to 952 – the number none has reached so far.

The 40-year-old footballer had last week reached the coveted milestone of 950 goals playing against Al Hazm.

Eyeing the so far unmatchable target of 1,000 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo, who in the last month became the highest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers , is set to lead Portugal National Football Team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and bring the World Cup home.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries. The United States will have 11 of the 16 hosts cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Mexico and Canada. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played on July 19, 2026.

Ronaldo’s priority also is to win the Saudi Pro League Title for Al-Nassr. Al Nassr had last won the title SPL 2018-19. It played the final in SPL 2022-23 and SPL 2023-24, but could not lift the trophy. With the way Al-Nassr players have performed in the SPL 2025-26 season so far it looks apparent that the Yellow will lift the SPL Cup this time.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

