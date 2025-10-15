Cristiano Ronaldo highest goal scorer in World Cup Qualifiers

Hitting two goals playing against Hungary, Portuguese star footballer and Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is now the top goal scorer in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Wednesday October 15, 2025 1:42 AM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

Lisbon: Hitting two goals playing against Hungary, Portuguese star footballer and Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is now the top goal scorer in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Cristiano Ronaldo, with 39 goals in his kitty, was just one goal away from becoming the highest goal scorer in World Cup Qualifiers when he hit the ground to play for Portugal vs Hungary at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

Bad Start for Portugal

The match started in a bad note for the home team as Hungarian centre-back Attila Árpád Szalai sent the ball past the goalkeeper in the 8th minute of the match.

Group F Standing Table switched soon, showing Portugal losing the match 0-1.

But things changed, and history was created, when Cristiano Ronaldo, assisted by Bruno Fernandes, hit the equalizer in the 22nd minute. CR7 total goals playing in World Qualifying Matches now stood at a historic 40.

But, his lust for goals did not end here.

The Portugal Captain again sent into the net again just few seconds before the Half Time, taking his team's score to 2-1 and his total tally in World Cup Qualifiers to 41.

Highest Goal Scorer in World Cup Qualifiers

The highest goal scorer in international football, Ronaldo crossed yet another milestone becoming the top goal scorer in World Cup Qualifying fixtures with 02 goals today.

Playing against Armenia, 40-year-old Ronaldo had sent the ball past the goalkeeper twice to equal Carlos Ruiz’s record of the most goals in World Cup Qualifying matches.

The Guatemalan former professional footballer has retired. This left Ronaldo needing just one more goal to go past him. And, the Portuguese Superstar, who is also playing for Saudi FC Al Nassr since 2022, did it today - hitting not 1 but 2 goals.

Ronaldo Total Goals

With two more goals today, Cristiano total career goals now stand at a historic 948 and 143 goals for Portugal. The legendary footballer is now just two goals away from another milestone of 950 career goals.

Eyeing the milestone of 1,000 career goals, the Portuguese football legend has been in a tremendous form, playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for his national team, and simultaneously playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League season 2025-26.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries. The United States will have 11 of the 16 hosts cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Mexico and Canada.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played on July 19, 2026.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from Agencies.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic