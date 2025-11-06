List of Muslims Contesting 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

Besides 18 Muslims fielded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), as many as 10 Muslims are contesting on Congress tickets and 23 are in the fray on Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

Thursday November 6, 2025 6:55 PM , ummid.com News Network

Besides 18 Muslims fielded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), as many as 10 Muslims are contesting on Congress tickets and 23 are in the fray on Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Polling for the total of 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases. Polling for 121 assembly constituencies in Phase 1 is underway today i.e. Thursday November 06, 2025.

Polling for the remaining 122 assembly seats in Phase 2 will be held on Tuesday November 11, 2025.

Counting of votes will be held on Friday November 14, 2025, as the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2025 schedule .

Following are the party-wise lists of the Muslim candidates and their constituencies contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)

0

(The BJP has not given party ticket to any Muslim)

Indian National Congress (INC)

Wasi Ahmed - Bettiah Minnat Rahmani - Supaul Avidur Rahman - Araria........Shagufta Azim (JDU) Maswar Alam - Bahadurganj....... Mohammad Kalimuddin (LJP) (RV) Qamrul Hoda - Kishanganj Abdul Jalil Mastan - Amour ........ Saba Zafar (JDU) Irfan Alam - Kasba Shakeel Ahmad Khan - Kadwa Tauquir Alam - Barari Omair Khan - Bihar Sharif (CPI candidate)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Abdus Subhan - Baisi Dr. Faraz Fatmi - Kevati (Kevati) Yusuf Sallahuddin - Simri Bakhtiyarpur Israel Mansuri - Kanti Osama Shahab - Raghunathpur Anwarul Haq Ansari - Goriakothi Akhtarul Islam Shaheen - Samastipur Dr. Shamim Ahmed - Narkatia Faisal Rahman - Dhaka Syed Abu Dojana - Sursand Asif Ahmed - Bisfi Shahnawaz Alam - Jokihat Saud Alam - Thakurganj Mujahid Alam - Kochadhaman Ishrat Parveen - Pranpur Sheikh Zeyaul Hasan - Nathnagar Dr Ghulam Shahid - Rafiganj Shamshad Alam – Jamui

Some Muslims in the RJD list for 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections are the sitting MLAs who had won the last vidhan sabha chunav as AIMIM candidates. They, however, ditched Asaduddin Owaisi and switched to RJD in June 2024 .

Afzal Ali Khan was fielded by the RJD from Gaura Bauram seat. From here, however, Mahagathbandhan candidate Santosh Sahani of VIP is also contesting.



All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

Akhtarul Iman - Amour Adil Hasan - Balrampur Shamimul Haque - Narkatiya Anas Salam - Gopalganj Murshid Alam - Joki Hat Tauseef Alam - Bahadurganj Ghulam Hasanain - Thakurganj Advocate Shams Aagaz - Kishanganj Ghulam Sarwar - Baisi Shan e Ali khan - Sherghati Md. Ismael - Nath Nagar Mohammed Kaif - Siwan Anisur Rahman - Keoti Faisal Rahman - Jale Munazir Hasan - Munger Naseema Khatoon - Nawada Rashid Khalil Ansari - Madhubani Mohammad Jalaal - Darbhanga Grameen Akhtar Shahnshah - Goraboram

Shahnawaz Alam - Qasba Mohammad Manzoor Alam - Araria Matiur Rahman Shershahbadi - Barari Sarwar Alam - Kochadhaman

Owaisi's AIMIM is contesting on a total of 25 seats. Besides 23 seats where Muslims are contesting, the AIMIM has given party ticket to Rana Ranjeet Singh (Dhaka) and Manoj Kumar Das (Sikandra).

Janata Dal United (JD-U)

Mohd Zama Khan - Chainpur Manzar Alam - Jokihat Shagufta Azim - Araria Saba Zafar - Amour

CPI (ML)

Mahbub Alam CPIML - Balrampur Quyamuddin Ansar - Arrah

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party

Sheikh Salauddin Khan - Chiraia Shamsuzzama - Mahua

2025 Bihar Election: Phase 1 Polling

Meanwhile, polling for the Phase 1 of Bihar elections are being underway in 121 seats amidst reports of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines and missing names reported from a number of seats.

Many voters who went to cast their votes complained that their votes were already casted when they reached polling booth.

The Congress Party and RJD have formed Mahagathbandhan which also comprises of CPI (ML), CPI and VIP. The RJD is contesting on 143 seats while the Congress has fielded on 61 seats.

The BJP and Janata Dal United are contesting the Bihar assembly elections under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which also comprises of LJP (RV) and other smaller parties. The BJP and Janata Dal United both are contesting on 101 seats while the remaining seats have been given to other alliance partners.

Asaduddin Owaisi'a AIMIM has formed Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) which is contesting on a total of 79 seats. The AIMIM is contesting on 25 seats, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on 25 seats, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on 25 seats and Apni Janata Party on 04 seats.

Other political parties contesting the 2025 Bihar elections are Kumari Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). While BSP is contesting on 130 seats, Jan Suraaj Party has fielded candidates on 238 seats. Both the paries have given tickets to Muslim candidates - mostly in minority majority seats.

A total of 19 Muslims fielded by different political parties had won the 2020 Bihar assembly elections .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic