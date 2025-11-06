ummid logo
Thursday November 6, 2025 6:55 PM, ummid.com News Network

List of Muslims Contesting 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

Besides 18 Muslims fielded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), as many as 10 Muslims are contesting on Congress tickets and 23 are in the fray on Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Polling for the total of 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases. Polling for 121 assembly constituencies in Phase 1 is underway today i.e. Thursday November 06, 2025.

Polling for the remaining 122 assembly seats in Phase 2 will be held on Tuesday November 11, 2025.

Counting of votes will be held on Friday November 14, 2025, as the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2025 schedule.

Following are the party-wise lists of the Muslim candidates and their constituencies contesting the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)

0

(The BJP has not given party ticket to any Muslim)

Indian National Congress (INC)

  1. Wasi Ahmed - Bettiah
  2. Minnat Rahmani - Supaul
  3. Avidur Rahman - Araria........Shagufta Azim (JDU)
  4. Maswar Alam - Bahadurganj....... Mohammad Kalimuddin (LJP) (RV)
  5. Qamrul Hoda - Kishanganj
  6. Abdul Jalil Mastan - Amour ........ Saba Zafar (JDU)
  7. Irfan Alam - Kasba
  8. Shakeel Ahmad Khan - Kadwa
  9. Tauquir Alam - Barari
  10. Omair Khan - Bihar Sharif (CPI candidate)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

  1. Abdus Subhan - Baisi
  2. Dr. Faraz Fatmi - Kevati (Kevati)
  3. Yusuf Sallahuddin - Simri Bakhtiyarpur
  4. Israel Mansuri - Kanti
  5. Osama Shahab - Raghunathpur
  6. Anwarul Haq Ansari - Goriakothi
  7. Akhtarul Islam Shaheen - Samastipur
  8. Dr. Shamim Ahmed - Narkatia
  9. Faisal Rahman - Dhaka
  10. Syed Abu Dojana - Sursand
  11. Asif Ahmed - Bisfi
  12. Shahnawaz Alam - Jokihat
  13. Saud Alam - Thakurganj
  14. Mujahid Alam - Kochadhaman
  15. Ishrat Parveen - Pranpur
  16. Sheikh Zeyaul Hasan - Nathnagar
  17. Dr Ghulam Shahid - Rafiganj
  18. Shamshad Alam – Jamui

Some Muslims in the RJD list for 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections are the sitting MLAs who had won the last vidhan sabha chunav as AIMIM candidates. They, however, ditched Asaduddin Owaisi and switched to RJD in June 2024.

Afzal Ali Khan was fielded by the RJD from Gaura Bauram seat. From here, however, Mahagathbandhan candidate Santosh Sahani of VIP is also contesting.

All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

  1. Akhtarul Iman - Amour
  2. Adil Hasan - Balrampur
  3. Shamimul Haque - Narkatiya
  4. Anas Salam - Gopalganj
  5. Murshid Alam - Joki Hat
  6. Tauseef Alam - Bahadurganj
  7. Ghulam Hasanain - Thakurganj
  8. Advocate Shams Aagaz - Kishanganj
  9. Ghulam Sarwar - Baisi
  10. Shan e Ali khan - Sherghati
  11. Md. Ismael - Nath Nagar
  12. Mohammed Kaif - Siwan
  13. Anisur Rahman - Keoti
  14. Faisal Rahman - Jale
  15. Munazir Hasan - Munger
  16. Naseema Khatoon - Nawada
  17. Rashid Khalil Ansari - Madhubani
  18. Mohammad Jalaal - Darbhanga Grameen
  19. Akhtar Shahnshah - Goraboram
  20. Shahnawaz Alam - Qasba
  21. Mohammad Manzoor Alam - Araria
  22. Matiur Rahman Shershahbadi - Barari
  23. Sarwar Alam - Kochadhaman

Owaisi's AIMIM is contesting on a total of 25 seats. Besides 23 seats where Muslims are contesting, the AIMIM has given party ticket to Rana Ranjeet Singh (Dhaka) and Manoj Kumar Das (Sikandra).

Janata Dal United (JD-U)

  1. Mohd Zama Khan - Chainpur
  2. Manzar Alam - Jokihat
  3. Shagufta Azim - Araria
  4. Saba Zafar - Amour

CPI (ML)

  1. Mahbub Alam CPIML - Balrampur
  2. Quyamuddin Ansar - Arrah

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party

  1. Sheikh Salauddin Khan - Chiraia
  2. Shamsuzzama - Mahua

2025 Bihar Election: Phase 1 Polling

Meanwhile, polling for the Phase 1 of Bihar elections are being underway in 121 seats amidst reports of malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines and missing names reported from a number of seats.

Many voters who went to cast their votes complained that their votes were already casted when they reached polling booth.

The Congress Party and RJD have formed Mahagathbandhan which also comprises of CPI (ML), CPI and VIP. The RJD is contesting on 143 seats while the Congress has fielded on 61 seats.

The BJP and Janata Dal United are contesting the Bihar assembly elections under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which also comprises of LJP (RV) and other smaller parties. The BJP and Janata Dal United both are contesting on 101 seats while the remaining seats have been given to other alliance partners.

Asaduddin Owaisi'a AIMIM has formed Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) which is contesting on a total of 79 seats. The AIMIM is contesting on 25 seats, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on 25 seats, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on 25 seats and Apni Janata Party on 04 seats.

Other political parties contesting the 2025 Bihar elections are Kumari Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). While BSP is contesting on 130 seats, Jan Suraaj Party has fielded candidates on 238 seats. Both the paries have given tickets to Muslim candidates - mostly in minority majority seats.

A total of 19 Muslims fielded by different political parties had won the 2020 Bihar assembly elections.

