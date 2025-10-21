18 Muslims in RJD first list of 143 for 2025 Bihar Elections

Tuesday October 21, 2025 5:37 PM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee

Patna: As many as 18 Muslims have been included in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) first list of 143 candidates nominated for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

Assembly elections in Bihar for all the 243 seats will be held in two phases. Polling for the first phase of Bihar elections will be held on November 06 whereas the date of polling for the second phase has been fixed as November 11, 2025.

The notification for the first phase of assembly elections was released on October 10. The last date of filing nomination was October 17, 2025. Electors in a total of 121 assembly constituencies will vote in the first phase of polling in Bihar, as per the Bihar Election Schedule .

The RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav released the party’s first list of 143 candidates ahead of the polling in the first phase. Senior party leader and Secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui was sitting along with Yadav when he released the list of candidates.

List of Muslims Contesting Bihar Elections on RJD Ticket

The list contains the names of 18 Muslims from as many assembly seats.

Most of the candidates nominated by the RJD who are sitting MLAs, and who had won the 2020 Bihar assembly elections from the Muslim dominated constituencies.

The names of Muslims and their constituencies are:

Abdus Subhan - Baisi Dr. Faraz Fatmi - Kevati (Kevati) Yusuf Sallahuddin - Simri Bakhtiyarpur Israel Mansuri - Kanti Osama Shahab - Raghunathpur Anwarul Haq Ansari - Goriakothi Akhtarul Islam Shaheen - Samastipur Dr. Shamim Ahmed - Narkatia Faisal Rahman - Dhaka Syed Abu Dojana - Sursand

Asif Ahmed - Bisfi Shahnawaz Alam - Jokihat Saud Alam - Thakurganj Mujahid Alam - Kochadhaman Ishrat Parveen - Pranpur Sheikh Zeyaul Hasan - Nathnagar Dr Ghulam Shahid - Rafiganj Shamshad Alam – Jamui

A total of 19 Muslims fielded by different political parties had won the 2020 Bihar assembly elections .

Some Muslims in the RJD list are the sitting MLAs who had won the last vidhan sabha chunav as AIMIM candidates. They, however, ditched Asaduddin Owaisi and switched to RJD in June 2024 .

The RJD first list of candidates also include the names of 20 SC candidates and 01 ST candidate in 2025. The RJD has also given party tickets to 24 women candidates.

RJD, Congress Mahagathbandhan

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress have formed Mahagathbandhan taking together some smaller parties, including CPI (M) and othe Left parties.

However, there are confusion as RJD, Congress and other parties have fielded candidates against each other, and the last effort to resolve the differences have failed.

However, there are reports of some relief as the RJD has not fielded a candidate against Congress State President Rajesh Ram in the Kutumba Assembly constituency as it had announced earlier.

The Congress Party, meanwhile, has released the names of 53 candidates. The party is bargaining for a total of 61 seats in Bihar. The RJD refuses to agree.

On the other hand, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) which is the part of Mahagathbandhan, has also announced to contest on 6 seats.

