Overall voter turnout in 2025 Bihar Polls highest since 1951

Patna: The overall voter turnout in 2025 Bihar Assembly elections is highest since 1951, the Poll Panel said after the second phase of voting ended Monday November 11.

In a statement released after the second phase of 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, the Poll Panel said the state registered a voter turnout of 68.76%.

The Election Commission had earlier said the voter turnout in Bihar Phase 1 on November 06 was 65.08%. (64.66% till 09:00 PM.)

“The overall poll percentage taking care of both the phases is 66.91% which is the highest since the first Bihar Elections in 1951”, the Election Commission of India said.

The Poll Panel further said that female turnout in the 2025 Vidhan Sabha poll is the highest in the state’s history.

Turnout among male voters is 62.8% and among the female voters is 71.6% - which is the highest in the state’s history, the Poll Panel said.

2025 Bihar Election Exit Polls

The exit polls by analysis released after the second phase of voting Monday predict NDA majority. The NDA comprises the BJP, Janata Dal (United) and other smaller parties currently ruling in Bihar.

The Exit Polls predict the Janata Dal (U) is likely to improve its tally as compared to the 2020 state elections. The Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) was the single largest party in the last Vidhan Sabha Chunav. The Exit Polls, however, predict debacle for the Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD).

These are just predictions and exit polls and not the final results. The final results will be declared after the counting of votes on Saturday November 14, 2025, as the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2025 schedule .

