Is Trump Fascist, Mamdani is asked as POTUS watches. This happened next

Washington: New York Mayor Elect Zohran Mamdani called on U.S. President Donald Trump Friday at the Oval Office in White House, and some funny moments of the meeting between the two have set social media on fire.

In one of such moments captured on camera, a reporter asked Zohran Mamdani if he affirmed Donald Trump was a fascist.

Mamdani, standing in the Oval Office next to Donald Trump, tried to answer the question.

Trump, however, stopped him and said no need to explain. Just say YES, and it’s easier.

Viral Video

Trump and Zohran Mamdani were at the loggerhead during the New York City Mayor Election campaign.

Their “rivalry”, if it was indeed a rivalry, was so bitter that at one point Trump even threatened to stop grants for New York if Zohran Mamdani was elected.

Trump also called Zohran Mamdani “100% Communist Lunatic”.

Despite all the hue and cry, Zohran Mamdani registered a thumping victory and will be the new Mayor of the New York City.

Key takeaways from Trump, Mamdani meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted New York Mayor Elect at the Oval Office, White House Friday November 21, 2025.

Interestingly, talking to reporters, Trump said he and Mamdani are on the same page on a number of issues.

“We agree on a lot more than I would have thought”, Trump said, his occasional scowl replaced with a wide smile as he praised Mamdani, referred to him as “Mr. Mayor”, according to Reuters.

“Some of his ideas are the same ideas I have,” said Trump, who opined that some of his supporters voted for Mamdani.

The reporters present to cover the meeting were also surprised.

“If there's one thing to take away from today's meeting between Trump and Mamdani, it's that the pair were unexpectedly friendly, almost buddy-buddy, with each other”, BBC reporter at the White House said.

After meeting Zohran Mamdani, Trump, who is also a New Yorker, said the two discussed on a number of issues, including “illegal immigration” and promised to provide all help to Mamdani to make “New York Great”.

“I expect to be helping him, not hurting him... because I want NYC to be great. Look, I love NYC. That's where I come from”, Trump said.

