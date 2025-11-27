HPBOSE 10th, 12th 2026 Board Exam Time Table Released

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the time table (date sheet) of Class 10 and Class 12 2026 board exams on its official website hpbose.org

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the time table (date sheet) of Class 10 and Class 12 2026 board exams on its official website hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th Time Table 2026

According to the Himachal Board Exam Time Table 2026, the Class 10 Matric 2026 exam will begin on March 03, 2026 with English as the first paper. The exam will continue till March 28 with Social Science as the last paper.

The HPBOSE Class 10 Hindi paper will be held on March 06, Financial Literacy on March 05, Mathematics on March 11, Science and Technology on March 14, Computer Science on March 16, and Urdu/Tamil/Telugu on March 20, 2026.

The exam for Arts-A (Scale and Geometry), Commerce (Elements of Business, Elements of Bookkeeping and Accountancy, Type-writing English/Hindi), Economics, NSQF: Agriculture, Automotive, Healthcare, ITES, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Physical Education, Private Security, Telecom, Tourism & Hospitality, BFSI, Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing, Beauty & Wellness, Electronics & Hardware, Plumber on March 23, 2026, according to the HPBOSE 10th time table 2026 released today.

HPBOSE 12th Time Table 2026

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) released today the 12th time table 2026 for Science, Art and Commerce streams.

According to the time table, the Class 12 HPBOSE 2026 board exam will begin on March 03, 2026 with Sanskrit as the first paper. The 12th board exams in Himachal Pradesh will end on April 01, 2026 Music (Hindustani Vocal), Music (Hindustani Instrumental – Melodic), Music (Hindustani Instrumental – Percussion) as the last papers.

The all important Mathematics paper in Himachal Pradesh will be held on March 19, English language paper will be conducted on March 05, and Hindi/Urdu language paper will be held on March 12, 2026.

HPBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2025

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Shimla conducted its High School Certificate (Class 10 Matric) Exams 2025 and the Higher Secondary School Certificate (Class 12) Examinations 2025 from March 04 to 29, 2025.

The results of Class 10th exams were announced on May 15, 2025 and that of class 12th was declared on May 17, 2025.

The overall pass percentage of 10th exams in 2025 was 79.80%. On the other hand, the HPBOSE 12th pass percentage for the 2025 exams was 83.16%.

The full time table of HPBOSE 10th and 12th board exams 2026 in PDF can be donwloaded using the links https://www.hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/Dt.Sheet.X.2.26.11.2025.pdf and https://www.hpbose.org/Admin/Upload/Dt.Sheet.XII.2.26.11.2025.pdf

