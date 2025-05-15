HPBOSE 10th Result 2025 Today: Steps, Links to Check

Thursday May 15, 2025 2:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Dharamshala is declared Class 10th or Class X 2025 or HPBOSE Matric result 2025, along with the 10th Merit List and Toppers name, on its official website hpbose.org.

According to the confirmation by HPBOSE Dharamshala board Class 10 result will be announced today i.e. Thursday May 15, 2025 at 02:30 PM.

The HPBOSE 10th exams were held from March 4 to March 29, 2025. After the assessment of the answer sheets, the board is announcing the 10th board exam today.

After the release, the HPBOSE Class 10 result will be available on the official website "hpbose.org" as well as some other websites.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025

Go to HP board official website: hpbose.org.

Click on the link marked as "Class 10 Matric Result 2025"

Enter your Roll No

Click on Search button

Results should appear on your screen

Take a printout

The HP board Class 10 (Class X or Matric) or HPBOSE 10th 2025 results are also available via SMS.

To get your results on SMS type HP10 <Roll No> and send to 5676750. For example HP10 20615051 send to 567650.

HPBOSE 10th result is also available on DigiLocker.

HPBOSE 10th Results of Last Few Years

In 2024, Himachal Pradesh 10th exams were held from March 02 to 21, 2024. The result was announced on May 07, 2024 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 74.61% .

The overall Pass Percentage in HPBOSE 2023 Class 10 board exam was 89.70% whereas HPBOSE Class 10th 2022 board exam was 87.5%.

In 2021 , the Class 10 exam was cancelled due to Covid-19, and the result was prepared based on internal assessment, and the overall result was 99.70%.

The Himachal board had recorded a pass percentage of 60.79% in 2019 .



