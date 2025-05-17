HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 Out, Gagret Girl State Topper

Mehak, a girl student of St. DR Public Sr Secondary School, Gagret has topped the HPBOSE 12th Board Exam 2025 result of which, along with the Toppers list, was released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Dharamshala today

Saturday May 17, 2025 3:13 PM , ummid.com News Network

HPBOSE 12th Result 2025: Mehak, a girl student of St. DR Public Sr Secondary School, Gagret has topped the HPBOSE 12th Board Exam 2025 result of which, along with the Toppers list, was released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Dharamshala today.

Mehek, who is also Science stream topper, has scored 97.2% in the 12th Himachal board exam this year and stood first in the state.

Khushi of Dhauladhar Pub Sr Sec school, Shamnagar (Dharmshala), Jahnavi Thakur of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Sec School, Baijnath and Ankita of Govt Sr Sec School, Rait have jointly shared the 2nd rank scoring 96.6% marks.

HPBOSE 12th Pass Percentage

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education further said the state has registered an overall pass percentage of 83.16% in the 2025 Class 12 exam.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Dharamshala announced the 12th Inter or Plus Two 2025 result and the students can check their result on the official website and following the links given below.

Along with the HPBOSE 12th result, the board has also published the Merit List and details of the 10th toppers and their scores.

The HPBOSE 12th Top 10 Merit List comprised 75 students. Of them 61 are girls and 14 are boys.

HPBOSE 12th Toppers List 2025

Rank 1: Mehak, a girl student of St. DR Public Sr Secondary School, Gagret (97.2 per cent)

Mehak, a girl student of St. DR Public Sr Secondary School, Gagret (97.2 per cent) Rank 2: Khushi of Dhauladhar Pub Sr Sec school, Shamnagar (Dharmshala), Jahnavi Thakur of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Sec School, Baijnath and Ankita of Govt Sr Sec School, Rait - three students have jointly secured the 2nd rank (96.6 per cent)

Khushi of Dhauladhar Pub Sr Sec school, Shamnagar (Dharmshala), Jahnavi Thakur of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Sec School, Baijnath and Ankita of Govt Sr Sec School, Rait - three students have jointly secured the 2nd rank (96.6 per cent) Rank 3: Kanika, Palak Thakur, Navneet Kaur, Kanak Sharma, Krish Lahoria, Payal Sharma and Riya Rangra – 7 students have scored a gigantic 96.2% marks to stand 3rd in the Himachal board 12th exam 2025.

According to the HPBOSE 12th result 2025 announced today, Payal Sharma has secured the first rank in Commerce stream, scoring 96.4% marks. Ankita Kushal Kumar is HPBOSE Arts Topper 2025. She scored 96.6% marks.

Overall state HPBOSE topper Mahak of Gagret in Una district of Himachal Pradesh is also Science stream topper.

Steps to check HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2025

Go to HP board official website: " hpbose.org ".

". Click on the link marked as "Class 12 Matric Result 2025"

Enter your Roll No

Click on Search button

Results should appear on your screen

Take a printout

The HP board Class 12 (Class XII or Inter) or HPBOSE 12th 2025 results are also available via SMS.

To get your results on SMS type HP12 <Roll No> and send to 5676750. For example HP12 20615051 send to 567650.

HPBOSE 12th result is also available on DigiLocker.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Dharamshala had conducted the Class 12th board exam this year from March 4 to 29, 2025.

The Himachal board has earlier announced the HPBOSE 10th or SSC exam 2025 .

HPBOSE 12th Results of Last Few Years

In 2024, Himachal Pradesh 12th result was announced on April 29, 2024 when the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 73.76%.

The overall Pass Percentage in HPBOSE 2023 Class 12 board exam was 79.74% whereas the passing rate of HPBOSE Class 12th 2022 board exam was 87.5%.

In 2021, HPBOE 12th result was announced on June 14, 2021 and the overall pass percentage was 92.77%.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.