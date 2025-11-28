CLAT 2026: NALSAR Hyderabad Seat Matrix Changed

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) in a notification released a week before the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 said the seat matrix of NALSAR, Hyderabad has been changed

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is holding the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2026) on December 07, 2025 .

CLAT New Notification

Ahead of the CLAT 2026 exam, the Consortium released a notification announcing the change in seat matrix of NALSAR, Hyderabad.

The changes have been made for the candidates who have applied for SC-TL category. The Consortium has asked SC-TL category candidates to update their reservation categories, if they are eligible, as per the notification.

Announcing that the changes are applicable to both UG and PG, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) said,

“The SC of TL category has been sub divided into 3 sub-groups as SC-TL (Group I), SC-TL (Group II) and SC- TL (Group III).

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has also advised the candidates are to view the Telangana State Rationalization of Reservations of SC Act document for clarification regarding which Schedule castes belong to which group available at its official website.

“Candidates who have applied for SC-TL are requested to update their reservation by 1st Dec 2025 11:59 PM”, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) said.

Steps to Change

Candidates who have applied for SC-TL can update their reservation using steps given below:

Login to their CLAT account and click on the ‘Update SC-TL Reservation’ button. Select the reservation category you want to claim in the drop-down. Finally click on the Save button to save changes

Candidates have also been advised to view the updated brochure of NALSAR, Hyderabad on the consortium web site under the Participating Universities page.

CLAT 2026 Lucknow Centre Changed

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) in a separate notification announced change in CLAT 2026 exam centre in Lucknow City.

The Consortium said the Candidates, who have been allotted the Test Centre in Lucknow City for writing CLAT 2026 - Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Govt. Girls PG College Sector 11, Rajajipuram, Near New Taxi Stand, Lucknow should note that their new centre is Lucknow Public College, A-Block, Rajajipuram, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) Pin: 226017.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has asked such candidates to download their revised CLAT 2026 Admit Card.

