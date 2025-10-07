CLAT 2026 Registration Underway: Last Date to Apply

Candidates wishing to appear for Common Law Admission Test should note that CLAT 2026 will be held on December 07, 2025

Tuesday October 7, 2025 1:56 PM , ummid.com News Network

CLAT 2026 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) has started Online Registration and Application Process for Common Law Admission Test 2026 – CLAT 2026, to be held in the month of December.

Candidates should note that the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) started online application process for CLAT 2026 from August 01, 2025.

The last date of application, as per CLAT 2026 Notification, is October 31, 2025.

CLAT 2026 Date

Candidate should note the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) has decided to hold CLAT 2026 on December 07, 2025.

A detailed notification giving last date of application, new exam pattern, admit card download date, counselling process, CLAT Syllabus and other important information has been published on the website as well as in newspapers.

Candidates should note that all admissions to the 5-year integrated LL.B. and LL.M. programmes that commence in the Academic Year 2026-2027 shall be through the CLAT 2026, the official website said.



CLAT 2026 Registration steps

Go to official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on "CLAT 2026" on the right corner of the home page

Click on "New Registration" button

Fill in all the details

Pay the fees and submit the application form

CLAT Admission Procedure

The admission to UG and PG programmes in participating universities under "CLAT 2026" shall be completed through centralised online counselling conducted by the CLAT Consortium Office.

The basis of allotment of seats shall be 'merit-cum-preference', i.e., the CLAT Rank, the order of preference given by the candidate in the CLAT application form and the category/categories selected by the candidate in the online application form and the number of seats and their division/break-up as available in each of the participating NLU.

Online counselling will start after the declaration of "CLAT 2026 result".

General Instructions

The CLAT 2026 examination will be held in OFFLINE mode

The applications have to be submitted ONLINE only from consortiumofnlus.ac.in website.

The date of examination is scheduled on December 07, 2026 from 2 PM to 4 PM. (Subject to revision in case of necessity)

Indian Nationals/NRIs/PIO/OCI seeking admission in either of the UG programmes shall appear in CLAT 2026.

Foreign Nationals need not appear for the test

For any information relating to the 22 NLUs, the candidate may refer to the e-brochure of the respective Institutions available in the Consortium website.

For NRI/NRI Sponsored/Foreign National seats, the applicants are advised to refer to the e-brochures as well as the websites of the respective NLUs for more details.

All NRI Category candidates have to appear for the CLAT 2026 examination for those NLUs where such category is admitted through CLAT 2026 rankings and not admitted directly by the concerned Universities.

"Please note that for admission in these categories, you will need to apply directly to the concerned NLU in addition to appearing for the CLAT exam. Please refer to the NLU website for more information", the Consortium said.

"Information regarding the details of intake, reservation policies and the courses offered along with the fee structures of various participating National Law Universities is available in the Information Brochure which can be accessed from the official website of CLAT and also from the websites of the participating NLUs."

"The candidates are, therefore, advised to thoroughly go through the rules, policies and the fee structure of the participating NLUs before filling in the application form for UG courses, and also for the NRI and Foreign National seats", the Consortium said.

"Information provided in the e-Brochure regarding the intake, reservation policy, fee, courses offered and the subjects taught at various levels including the areas of specialization, etc., has been specified very briefly. For detailed information regarding the same, the candidates may refer to the information available at the websites of the participating NLUs", it added.

"CLAT Exam Pattern"

The Undergraduate (“UG”) CLAT 2026, for admissions to the Undergraduate courses that commence in the Academic Year 2026-2027 at the participating National Law Universities shall comprise 120 (One hundred and Twenty) questions instead of 150 (One hundred and Fifty) questions as in previous years.

"Candidates will have 2 (Two) hours to complete the test, as in previous years."

The 120 questions will continue to be organised into five sections, that is, English Language, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

"There shall be no change in the syllabus and number of questions for the Postgraduate CLAT 2026."

The Consortium of NLUs shall make every effort to assist candidates in preparing for CLAT 2026, and extend any support it can to make CLAT 2026 a student-friendly and accessible examination.

The Consortium aspires to facilitate better coordination amongst National Law Schools to achieve highest standards of legal education in the country. Twenty-One National Law Universities have joined the Consortium as founder members.

Candidates are advised to visit CLAT 2026 website regularly for updates. The allotment of seats and the offer for admission under CLAT 2026 shall be provisional and shall not create any right of admission in favour of a candidate.

