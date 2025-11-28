Haj Committee invites applications for UPSC CSE Mock Interview

The Haj Committee of India has invited applications from candidates who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 for Free Mock Interview Guidance Program

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025: The Haj Committee of India has invited applications from candidates who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2025 for Free Mock Interview Guidance Program.

The Mock Interview Guidance Program will be held in Mumbai and New Delhi.

The Haj Committee of India will provide accommodation free of cost and also bear the 50% of the travel cost.

Civil Services Mains 2025

The Civil Services Exam comprises of three stages – Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Personal Interview.

The Union Public Commission (UPSC) had conducted the CSE Prelims 2025 on May 25 and the result was declared on June 10, 2025.

The Civil Services Main Exam was held from August 22 to 31, 2025. The result was announced on November 11, 2025. A total of 2,736 candidates were declared passed and eligible for Personal Interview.

The UPSC will now conduct the Personal Interviews of these candidates and publish the Civil Services 2025 Final Result. The schedule and dates of the Personal Interview will be published soon.

The Haj Committee of India has now invited from these 2,736 candidates who have cracked the CSE Main 2025 for the Mock Interview Guidance Program to be held in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Civil Services Mock Interview

The Mock Interview program is organized so as to give an idea to candidates how actual interviews are conducted for the final selection of IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil services posts.

“The Haj House Residential Coaching Institute (HHRCI), Mumbai invites applications from candidates who have qualified the Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 conducted by UPSC and are eligible to appear for the UPSC Civil Services interview 2025”, the Haj Committee of India, which also provides free coaching to Civil Services aspirants, said in a notification.

The guidance program will be held in Mumbai in New Delhi. There will not be any cost involved.

“The Mock interview guidance programme will be conducted at Haj House, Mumbai, at the Haj Committee of India Branch Office, New Delhi.

“The mock interviews will be conducted by an expert panel comprising serving and retired bureaucrats and subject experts with extensive experience”, the notification said.

“This initiative is completely free for all the candidates”, the Haj Committee of India said.

Key Highlights

One on one interaction by selected officers.

Preparing questionnaire based on DAF.

Mock Interviews.

Haj Committee will provide free axcommodation.

Haj Commitee will also bear the 50% travel cost.

The application form is available on www.ha¡committee. ov.in.

Candidates are required to send their application forms along with DAF-I and DAF-II by email to hhrci.mumbai@gmail.com.

The date of the Mock Interview will be communicated to candidates in due course.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic