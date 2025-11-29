Bihar 10th Date Sheet 2026 | Practical from Jan 19, Theory from Feb 17

According to the Bihar Board 10th Date Sheet 2026, the Matric or Secondary Theory exams will be conducted from February 17 to 25, 2026

BSEB Bihar 10th 2026 Exam: The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) has released on its official website the detailed time table and date sheet of the 10th (Matric or Secondary) board exams 2026.

The Bihar board also released the date sheet and schedule of practical and internal assessment.

According to the BSEB 10th Time Table 2026, the Practical Exams of Class 10 Matric (Secondary or Matriculation) will be held from January 19, 2026 and Theory Exams from February 17, 2026.

“All schools should conduct internal assessment and practical exams of the Class 10 (Matric or Secondary) students from January 19 to 20, 2026”, the Bihar education board said in the annual exam calendar released in PDF.

BSEB 10th Time Table 2026

As per the time table and date sheet released by the Patna board, the Bihar Board 10th exams for Theory Papers should be conducted from February 17 to 25, 2026.

As per the BSEB 10th Date Sheet 2026, the board exam will begin with Hindi, Urdu, Maithli, Bangla and other mother tongue.

Class 10th Social Science paper will be held on February 20, Science paper on February 21, English language on February 23, and the all important Mathematics paper on February 24, 2026.

The 10th board exam of the year 2026 will end on option subjects including Security, Tourism, Retail Management, Electronics and Hardware etc.

The Class 10 board exam 2026 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm (with 15 15-minute cool-off time), while the second shift will run from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

BSEB 10th Admit Card 2026

The Bihar board had earlier released the class 10 dummy admit card of all registered students, advising them to inform their schools in case any mistake or error is found.

The actual admit card will be relesed soon. Students should note that admit card (hall ticket) is the compulsory document without which they will not be allowed to appear for practical as well as theory exams.



Bihar 10th 2025 Board Exams

The Matric or Class 10 Exam in the year 2025 was conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) from February 17 to 25, 2025.

The result of the Bihar Class 10 board exam declared on March 29, 2025.

According to the 10th result announced by the Bihar board , overall pass percentage was 82.11 - down by around 0.80 as compared to 2024 when the pass percent was 82.91%.

The pass percent of girls in the 10th board exam 2025 was 80.67% whereas that of boys was 83.65%.

