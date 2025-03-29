Bihar Class 10 Result 2025 Announced: Live Updates

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has announced the result of Class 10 or Matric Secondary School Exam 2025 on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Saturday March 29, 2025

Bihar 10th Result 2025: The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) has announced the result of Class 10 or Matric Secondary School Exam 2025 on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar 10th Pass Percentage

The board registered an overall pass percentage of 82.11 - down by around 0.80 as compared to 2024 when the pass percent was 82.91%. The pass percent of girls is 80.67% whereas that of boys is 83.65%.

More than 4.7 lakh students have secured the 1st division, around 4.8 lakh students have secured the 2nd division, and over 3 lakh students have passed with the 3rd division.

Bihar Class 10 result 2025 was aannounced in a press conference at 12:00 PM Saturday and then hosted on the board's official website.

Bihar 10th Topers List 2025

Three students of Bihar have jointly shared the first rank, the board said releasing the Class 10 Toppers' List. They are:

Sakshi Kumari (97.80%)

Anshu Kumari (97.80%)

Ranjan Verma (97.80%)



The Matric or Class 10 Exam 2025 was conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) from February 17 to 25, 2025.

The board released the Answer Key of the 10th exam on March 06 and asked the candidates to raise objections, if any, till March 10, 2025.

BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2025 Date

Bihar board declares the Class 10 result after analyzing the objections raised by the candidates, if any, on the official answer key.

Accordingly, the Board confirmed that the Bihar 10th result will be announced on Saturday March 29, 2025.

The board notice also posted on social media said the BSEB 10th result 2025 will be announced in a Press Conference at 12:00 PM Saturday.



After conducting the matric board exams, the Bihar board distributes answer sheets of the students with model answers to different school and college staff for assessment. After assessment of the answer sheets and rechecking, temporary merit list is prepared.

The toppers are then called for personal interview. The interview of class 10 toppers is conducted by the Bihar board to reassess their academic excellence.

Bihar board started conducting the interview of toppers few years back following the controversies and scams surrounding the Class 10 Merit List.

The board conducts toppers’ interview 2-3 days before declaring the result. Accordingly, the board also released the merit list and toppers name after all due checks.

Bihar Board Result History

The Bihar board has a history of declaring Classes 10 and 12 results in record time. Last year (2024), BSEB 10th Matric exam was held from Feb 15 to 23, 2024 and the result was announced on March 31, 2024 .

Media reports had earleir said that that evaluation of answer sheets of 15,85,868 students - including 8,18,122 females and 7,67,746 males, who appeared for the 2025 Class 10 board exam in Bihar, have been completed and the board is now finalising the result and merit list.

Multiple media reports citing unnamed board sources are claiming that the BSEB 10th Result 2025 can be declared any time March 31, 2025.

Once declared, the result will be available on the official website "biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in".

Steps to Check BSEB Class 10 Result 2025

Go to the result website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

. Click on the link "BSEB Class 10th Result 2025"

Enter your roll number

Click on "Get Results"

Take a printout

Candidates should note that along with board official websites - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in, the Bihar board exam results are also declared on bihar.indiaresults.com - board's partner website to host results.

The BSEB Bihar Class 10 result can also be checked via SMS and using Mobile App.

The Bihar board had on March 25, 2025 announced the Inter or Class 12th result of the year 2025 along with merit list.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had also launched the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) website (www.ofssbihar.info) for Class 11 Admission 2025 .

