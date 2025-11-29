Bihar 12th Date Sheet 2026 | Practical from Jan 10, Theory from Feb 2

The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) has released on its official website the detailed time table and date sheet of the 12th (Intermediate or Higher Secondary) board exams 2026

BSEB Bihar 12th 2026 Exam: The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) has released on its official website the detailed time table and date sheet of the 12th (Intermediate or Higher Secondary) board exams 2026.

The Bihar board released the date sheet of the 12th Inter exam of Art, Science and Commerce streams along with the schedule of the practical exams and internal assessment.

According to the BSEB 12th Time Table 2026, the Practical Exams of Class 12 Intermediate (Higher Secondary or Inter) will be held from January 10 to 20, 2026 and Theory Exams from February 02, 2026.

“All schools should conduct internal assessment and practical exams of the Class 12 (Inter or Higher Secondary) students from January 10 to 20, 2026”, the Bihar education board said in the annual exam calendar released in PDF.

BSEB 12th Time Table 2026

As per the time table and date sheet released by the Patna board, the Bihar Board 12th exams for Theory Papers should be conducted from February 02 to 13, 2026.

As per the BSEB 12th Date Sheet 2026, the board exam will begin with Biology and Economics as first paper.

Class 12th Philosophy paper will be held on February 03, English language on February 06, and the all important Mathematics paper on February 03, 2026.

The 12th board exam of the year 2026 will end on February 13, 2026 with Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, and Computer Science, Multimedia and Web Tech, Yoga and Physical Education, Physics, Chemistry and other vocational subjects.

The Class 12 board exam 2026 will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm (with 15 15-minute cool-off time), while the second shift will run from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

BSEB 12th Admit Card 2026

The Bihar board had earlier released the class 12 dummy admit card of all registered students, advising them to inform their schools in case any mistake or error is found.

The actual admit card will be relesed soon. Students should note that admit card (hall ticket) is the compulsory document without which they will not be allowed to appear for practical as well as theory exams.



Bihar 12th 2025 Board Exams

The Intermediate or Class 12 Exam in the year 2025 was conducted by the Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) from February 01 to 15, 2025.

The result of the Bihar Class 12 board exam declared on March 26, 2025.

According to the 10th result announced by the Bihar board , overall pass percentage of the Art stream was 82.75%, Commerce 94.77%, Science 89.66% and Vocational 90.70%.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic