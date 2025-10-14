Trump, El Sisi, Al Thani, Erdogan Sign Gaza Peace Plan: Full Declaration

U.S. President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Monday signed the Gaza Peace Plan 2025 at a glittering ceremony in Sharm el Sheikh

Tuesday October 14, 2025 12:07 PM , ummid.com News Network

Sharm El Sheikh: U.S. President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Monday signed the Gaza Peace Plan 2025 at a glittering ceremony in Sharm el Sheikh.

Trump arrived in Egypt Monday after a whirlwind tour of Israeli capital Tel Aviv where he met some of the hostages and also addressed the Israeli Parliament Knesset.

More than 20 heads of states and representative were present at the resort city of Egypt to witness the signing ceremony of, what Trump said, a “historic Gaza Peace Deal”.

"Today, for the first time anyone can remember, we have once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us... If we do, together, we will reach the Middle East’s incredible destiny—a safe, and prosperous, and beautiful crossroads of culture and commerce, faith and humanity”, Trump said after he signed the Gaza Declaration with his Egyptian and Turkish counterparts, and Qatar Emir.

“We've all agreed that supporting Gaza must be done to lift up the people themselves, but we don't want to fund anything having to do with bloodshed, hatred, and terror... For this same reason, we also agreed that Gaza’s reconstruction requires that it be de-militarized”, he said.

Prominent others who were present there included UK Prime Minister Keir Satrmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King Abdullah of Jordan, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni and others.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was present at the “Gaza Peace Summit 2025” to represent the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia along with France has undertaken extraordinary efforts to resolve the crisis and recognition of an Independent Palestinian State.

However, Hamas and Israel – the key stakeholders, were absent from the signing ceremony. About its absence Hamas said it is negotiating indirectly through Qatar, Egypt and Turkey as mediators, hence could not directly participate. On the other hand, Netanyahu’s absence sparked debate as Trump had personally asked him to join.

"The momentous breakthrough that we're here to celebrate tonight is more than the end of the war in Gaza—with God’s help, it will be a new beginning for an entire, beautiful, Middle East... we can build a region that's strong, and stable, and prosperous, and united in rejecting the path of terror once and for all”, Trump said.

Gaza Peace Plan: Full Declaration

The following is the full text of the Peace Plan signed at the Gaza Peace Summit 2025 Monday October 13 as shared by the White House.

We, the undersigned, welcome the truly historic commitment and implementation by all parties to the Trump Peace Agreement, ending more than two years of profound suffering and loss — opening a new chapter for the region defined by hope, security, and a shared vision for peace and prosperity.

We support and stand behind President Trump’s sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza and bring lasting peace to the Middle East. Together, we will implement this agreement in a manner that ensures peace, security, stability, and opportunity for all peoples of the region, including both Palestinians and Israelis.

We understand that lasting peace will be one in which both Palestinians and Israelis can prosper with their fundamental human rights protected, their security guaranteed, and their dignity upheld.

We affirm that meaningful progress emerges through cooperation and sustained dialogue, and that strengthening bonds among nations and peoples serves the enduring interests of regional and global peace and stability.

Watch Video

.@POTUS at the Gaza Peace Summit: "It's a tremendous day for the Middle East... and it's just an honor to be a part of it. We're going to be signing a document that's going to spell out a lot of rules and regulations... and it's really working out incredibly well." pic.twitter.com/JhzBsPfYlI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2025

We recognize the deep historical and spiritual significance of this region to the faith communities whose roots are intertwined with the land of the region — Christianity, Islam, and Judaism among them. Respect for these sacred connections and the protection of their heritage sites shall remain paramount in our commitment to peaceful coexistence.

We are united in our determination to dismantle extremism and radicalization in all its forms. No society can flourish when violence and racism is normalized, or when radical ideologies threaten the fabric of civil life. We commit to addressing the conditions that enable extremism and to promoting education, opportunity, and mutual respect as foundations for lasting peace.

We hereby commit to the resolution of future disputes through diplomatic engagement and negotiation rather than through force or protracted conflict. We acknowledge that the Middle East cannot endure a persistent cycle of prolonged warfare, stalled negotiations, or the fragmentary, incomplete, or selective application of successfully negotiated terms. The tragedies witnessed over the past two years must serve as an urgent reminder that future generations deserve better than the failures of the past.

We seek tolerance, dignity, and equal opportunity for every person, ensuring this region is a place where all can pursue their aspirations in peace, security, and economic prosperity, regardless of race, faith, or ethnicity.

We pursue a comprehensive vision of peace, security, and shared prosperity in the region, grounded in the principles of mutual respect and shared destiny.

In this spirit, we welcome the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in the Gaza Strip, as well as the friendly and mutually beneficial relationship between Israel and its regional neighbors. We pledge to work collectively to implement and sustain this legacy, building institutional foundations upon which future generations may thrive together in peace.

We commit ourselves to a future of enduring peace.

Donald J. Trump

President of the United States of America

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

Emir of the State of Qatar

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

President of the Republic of Türkiye

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic