Done: Israel out of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Israel’s hope of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup shattered Wednesday after it lost playing against Italy in Football WC Qualifier in Bluenergy Stadium

Thursday October 16, 2025 0:28 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Udine: Israel’s hope of playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup shattered Wednesday after it lost playing against Italy in Football WC Qualifier in Bluenergy Stadium.

Italy crushed Israel 3-0 in the 2026 Football World Cup which was held amid a strong anti-Israel and pro-Palestine protests.

Italy vs. Israel match Wednesday was in doubt because a Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) vote on suspension of Israel from the 2026 football world cup was due early November. Due to this Udine Mayor Alberto Felice De Toni had called for the game to be postponed.

Israel had two days ago suffered a humiliating defeated playing against Norway. With the two defeats, Israel slipped down to the third spot in the Group I Standings with 9 points.

Norway leads Group I with 18 points with Italy on second position with 15 points.

“No Peace without Justice”

Pro-Palestine protesters filled the roads leading to Bluenergy Stadium in Udine as Israel prepared to play against Italy.

The anti-Israel protests were held ahead of the Israel vs Italy match despite the ceasefire in Gaza. The demonstrators however demanded justice saying “no peace without justice”.

"There has been a ceasefire, but not peace. As I wrote on my placard, there can be no peace without justice," Valentina Bianchi, a demonstrator said, as quoted by Reuters.

Protesters carried an 18-metre Palestinian flag and a large red banner with the demonstration's slogan, "Show Israel the red card". A metal statue symbolising justice held scales in one hand and a red card in the other.

Similar anti-Israel protests were also witnessed Saturday October 11, 2025 when Israel played against Norway. Norway won the match 5-0 .

Why demand to ban Israel?

Chorus demanding Israel to ban from the 2026 Football World Cup and other international event, gained momentum after a probe by UN experts said there are sufficient grounds to establish Israel carried Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza .

There were reports that European football's governing body UEFA was moving toward a vote to suspend Israel over its Genocide of Palestinians in Gaza in early November.

According to Associated Press, a majority of the UEFA 20-member Executive Committee were expected to support any vote in favor of suspending Israeli teams from international play.

Alarmed by the popular demands, United States stepped in , saying it will try to prevent “attempt to ban Israel from competing at the 2026 Football World Cup.”

The protesters however were adamant asserting if Russia can be banned for world cup because of Ukraine war why not Israel.

