Saudi Arabia makes it to 2026 FIFA World Cup

Wednesday October 15, 2025 9:57 AM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia vs. Iraq fixture in Group B of the AFC Asian Qualifiers Tuesday ended in a draw but made sure that the Green Falcon will be playing the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The qualification of Saudi Arabia in the 2026 Football World Cup is its 3rd consecutive World Cup appearance and 7th overall.

Saudi Arabia’s qualification was sealed thanks to their superior goal difference after a vital 3-2 win over Indonesia last week. That result ultimately proved decisive as Iraq was left to rue missed opportunities.

Iraq now faces the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a two-legged playoff next month, with the winner advancing to the intercontinental FIFA Playoff Tournament in March.

Else were, Portugal vs Hungary World Cup Qualifier in Lisbon ended in a draw, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo men needing one more victory to seal their spot in the 2026 football world cup.

Portugal vs Hungary match Tuesday however proved record breaking for Ronaldo as he hit the ball past the goalkeeper twice.

With the brace against Hungary, Ronaldo is now undisputed top scorer in the World Cup Qualifying Matches. Having hit two more goals Tuesday Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also playing for Saudi FC Al Nassr, is now just 02 goals away from another milestone of 950 career goals.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries. The United States will have 11 of the 16 hosts cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Mexico and Canada. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played on July 19, 2026.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from Agencies.]

