6 Smartphones under Rs. 10,000 that do not compromise on performance

Friday October 17, 2025 0:01 AM , Sana Ahmed

The smartphones listed below pack impressive features without breaking the bank. Make your purchase easier with Bajaj Finserv’s financing options.

In a world driven by connectivity, having a reliable smartphone is essential—but it shouldn’t come at a hefty price. Today’s budget smartphones under Rs. 10,000 pack surprising features and strong performance, proving that affordability and quality can coexist.

Whether you’re a student, a professional, or just someone who wants the latest mobiles without overspending, these devices deliver impressive value. Discover how smart choices in this price range can keep you connected, productive, and entertained without stretching your budget.

You no longer need to empty your wallet to own a feature-packed smartphone. Bajaj Finserv partners with over 1.5 lakh stores across 4,000 cities in India, bringing a vast selection of electronics and appliances right to your neighborhood.

Simply head to a partner store, pick your preferred smartphone model, and use Bajaj Finserv’s Easy EMI Loan - offering up to Rs. 5 lakh, to make the purchase hassle-free.

Spread out the cost into monthly EMIs that fit your budget, and enjoy zero down payment on select models, so you can take your new phone home without paying anything upfront.

How to find the right mobile phone for you

Choosing the best mobile phones under Rs. 10,000 can be overwhelming. Focus on key factors like performance, camera, battery, and brand reliability to ensure your purchase matches your needs.

Smooth multitasking and fast performance: A phone’s processor and RAM decide how quickly it runs apps, games, and daily tasks. Look for at least 3GB–4GB RAM and a reliable processor to ensure the phone stays fast and responsive for all your needs. All-day battery life: A large 5000mAh battery keeps your phone running through heavy use. Phones with fast-charging support help power up quickly when needed, making sure you stay connected without worrying about frequent charging. Clear, versatile photos: Multiple lenses like wide-angle, portrait, and macro help you capture more. Check both front and rear cameras for selfies, video calls, and social media content. High megapixels and good low-light performance improve overall image quality. Bright, clear visuals: Full HD+ displays deliver sharp images and vibrant colours. Higher refresh rates make scrolling, gaming, and videos smooth. Choose a screen size that’s comfortable to hold yet big enough to enjoy movies and browsing.

Top affordable smartphones under Rs. 10,000

Here’s a quick comparison of top affordable smartphones under Rs. 10,000. This table highlights key features, prices, and EMI options to find the best phone that fits your needs and budget.

Model RAM and storage Key features Price (Approx.) Easy EMI starting from (INR)* Panasonic Eluga I9 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage 5" HD display, Mediatek MT6737, 13MP camera, 2500mAh battery Rs. 8,999 Rs. 830/month Infinix Smart 8 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage 6.6" HD+ display, 50MP rear camera, 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G36 processor Rs. 8,999 Rs. 830/month Samsung Galaxy F14 5G 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage 6.5" FHD+ display, Exynos 1330 chipset, 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery Rs. 9,269 Rs. 830/month Samsung Galaxy A04e 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage 6.5" HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35, 13MP dual camera, 5000mAh battery Rs. 9,578 Rs. 830/month LG W10 Alpha 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage 5.71" HD+ screen, Unisoc SC9863, 8MP camera, 3450mAh battery Rs. 9,990 Rs. 830/month Lava Z92 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage 6.22" display, MediaTek Helio P22, 13MP camera, 3260mAh battery Rs. 9,999 Rs. 830/month

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

Note: You can use Bajaj Finserv’s financing options to split any purchase above Rs. 5,000 into Easy EMIs.

Financing made easy with Bajaj Finserv

Upgrading to a smartphone under Rs. 10,000 is now simple and affordable with Bajaj Finserv’s financing options. You can buy your favourite latest mobiles on Easy EMIs and enjoy zero down payment options on select models.

Bajaj Finserv’s special offers and its Maha Bachat Savings Calculator help you combine brand discounts, dealer offers, and EMI benefits so you pay less overall.

Here’s how to get started:

Browse smartphones under Rs. 10,000 on Bajaj Mall, compare cameras, displays, battery, and performance.

Visit any of the 1.5 lakh Bajaj Finserv partner stores in over 4,000 cities and try out your favorite models with expert help.

Choose the Easy EMI Loan option and finance your phone with monthly instalments from 3 to 60 months, with up to Rs. 5 lakh sanctioned based on eligibility. Zero down payment means you take your phone home instantly on select models.

Check your loan eligibility online by entering your mobile number and verifying with OTP.

If you already have the EMI Network Card, convert your purchase into hassle-free EMIs instantly.

Affordable smartphones today are no longer “basic” devices—they are feature-rich tools for work, entertainment, and connectivity.

With Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, zero down payments on select models, and a wide partner store network, upgrading to the latest mobiles under Rs. 10,000 is both convenient and financially smart.



