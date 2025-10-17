Morocco betters Germany, Spain with 16 consecutive victories

Atlas Lions Morocco surpassed Germany and Spain with 16 consecutive victories in international football after beating Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Rabat: Atlas Lions Morocco surpassed Germany and Spain with 16 consecutive victories in international football after beating Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

Morocco has already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup topping the Group E Standings with 24 points and zero loss, and Achraf Hakimi's men were at ease when they hit the ground Tuesday to play against Congo at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Atlas Lions, however, had the world record in their mind and hence defeated Les Léopards to set a new record in International Football by winning 16 matches in a row.

The last record of 15 consecutive victories was earlier held by Germany (2010-2011) and Spain (2008-09). Morocco matched the two playing against Bahrain last Thursday thanks to a decisive goal from Jawad Yamiq over the dead end of the match.

On Tuesday, striker Youssef En-Nesyri sent the ball past the goalkeeper in 63rd minute, sealing the historic victory against Congo.

Morocco World Cup Stats

Morocco will be playing the football world cup an impressive 7th time. The Morocco national football team has played in the football world cup in 1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018 and 2022. The 2022 Football World Cup was the best for Morocco when it finished in the 4th place.

Morocco will be hosting the 2030 Football World Cup that will also played in Portugal and Spain.

In other 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Saudi Arabia and Qatar too sealed their place in the football mega show. The national football team of Israel however was up for a shock when it was defeated by Italy and ousted from the 2026 football world cup.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries. The United States will have 11 of the 16 hosts cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Mexico and Canada. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played on July 19, 2026.



