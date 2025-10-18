CMAT 2026 Registration Begins, Last Date Nov 18

CMAT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from Friday October 17, 2026 Online Registration and Application Process for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) through its official website cmat.nta.nic.in.
Candidates should also note that the last date of application for CMAT 2026 is November 18, 2025.
Candidate should note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not cofirmed the date of CMAT 2026 but said the exam schedule will be released on the official website later on.
A detailed notification giving last date of application, new exam pattern, admit card download date and other important information has not yet been published on the website.
"Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA-CMAT", the NTA said.
The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country.
The CMAT test facilitates AICTE affiliated/Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in affiliated Institutions.
