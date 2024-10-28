JEE Main 2025 Session 1 registration starts, last date Nov 22

Monday October 28, 2024 8:05 PM , ummid.com News Network

JEE Main January 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started from today i.e. Monday October 28, 2024 Online Registration for JEE Main 2025 Session 1.

According to the JEE Main Schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the last date to apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 is November 22, 2024 up to 09:00 PM.

Accordingly, the engineering aspirants who wish to appear in the JEE Main this year should complete their registration and submit online application before the last date.

Candidates who have submitted their application but have not paid the JEE Main fees should do so before Nov 22, 2024 up to 11:50 PM.

“The last date for successful transaction of prescribed application fee is November 22, 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.)”, the NTA said.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Registration Steps

Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on the link marked as "JEE (Main) 2025 Registration open (Click Here)" in the latest section of the home page. Click on "New Candidate Registration" Carefully read the instructions and complete the online form. Candidates should also pay the exam fee to confirm JEE Main registration.

To be on the safer side, candidates can also download Information Bulletin and the list of exam cities to make proper choice of exam centre.

Candidates should note that online registration for JEE Mains should be done through official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates should also note that like the previous year, JEE Main 2025 will be conducted in 02 Sessions.

As per the JEE Main 2025 Notification, the NTA will conduct JEE Main Session 1 between January 22 to 31, 2024. "JEE Main Session 1 Result will be declared by February 12, 2025", the NTA said.

All registered candidates will be able to download their JEE Main admit card three days before the exam.

The NTA will publish on the JEE Main 2025 official website, the City of Examination of exam centre list by first week of January 2025.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2

The NTA has not yet confirmed the date and schedule of JEE Main 2025 Session 2. It just said Session 2 of JEE Main 2025 will be held in April 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 on 24 January 2024 (Paper 2A: B.Arch. and Paper 2B: B.Planning) on 27, 29, 30, 31 January 2024 and 01 February 2024 (Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) at 544 Centres located in 291 cities across the Country (including 21 cities outside India). The result of JEE Main 2024 Session 1 was announced on February 11, 2024.

On the other hand, JEE Main 2024 Session II exam was held on 04, 05, 06, 08, and 09 April 2024 (Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech.) at various centres located in 319 Cities across India including 22 cities outside of the country. The result of JEE Main 2024 Session 2 and the toppers list was published on April 25, 2024.

The candidates should note that like previous years JEE Main 2025 will be held in 13 languages including Urdu. A candidate can either appear in both sessions or either of the two as per his/her convenience.

The candidates who are applying for JEE Main 2025 can in the meanwhile download the information brochure for JEE Main syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam fees, cut off, answer sheet and OMR sheet release date, JEE Main score validity and other exam related details.

