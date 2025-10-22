ICJ issues fresh advisory over Israel’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza

Thursday October 23, 2025 0:29 AM , ummid.com News Network

The Hague: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) Wednesday October 22, 2025 issued fresh advisory to Israel as “Occupying Power” asking it to protect Palestinians from forced transfer and deportation.

The ICJ, responding to the UN General Assembly’s request, also issued its advisory opinion over the Israeli use of starvation as weapons and blockade of aid in the besieged enclave.

“…the State of Israel, as an occupying Power, is required to fulfil its obligations under international humanitarian law. These obligations include the following:

“…to respect the prohibition on forcible transfer and deportation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

“…to respect the prohibition on the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare.”

Both the resolutions have been passed unanimously, with all the ten members of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) voting in favour.

Notably, the UN in its request to the ICJ and the UN Court in its advisory repeatedly mentioned Israel as “Occupying Power”.

The ICJ and the United Nations both have earlier also termed the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands illegal .

More ICJ Advisories

The UN had also asked the International Court of Justice to opine about the obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, including its agencies and bodies, other international organizations and third States, in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“Israel as Occupying Power obliged to agree to and facilitate by all means at its disposal relief schemes on behalf of the population of the Occupied Palestinian Territory so long as that population is inadequately supplied, as has been the case in the Gaza Strip, including relief provided by the United Nations and its entities, in particular the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, other international organizations and third States, and not to impede such relief”, the ICJ said.

The ICJ further said that it is of the opinion that, “as an occupying Power, the State of Israel has an obligation under international human rights law to respect, protect and fulfil the human rights of the population of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including through the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations and third States, in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The ICJ further said that it is of the opinion that the State of Israel has “an obligation under Article 105 of the Charter of the United Nations to ensure full respect for the privileges and immunities accorded to the United Nations, including its agencies and bodies, and its officials, in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The ICJ advisories are important but not binding on Israel. This is why despite the UN court issuing advisories to Israel reminding its of its obligation as UN member multiple times , the far right Zionist regime ignores them.

