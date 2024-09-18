UN vote to end Israeli Occupation of Palestine

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted today i.e. Wednesday September 18, 2024 a historic resolution that calls Israel to end the occupation of the Palestinian lands.

Wednesday September 18, 2024 9:36 PM , ummid.com News Network

United Nations: The UN General Assembly (UNGA) adopted today i.e. Wednesday September 18, 2024 a historic resolution that calls Israel to end the occupation of the Palestinian lands.

"General Assembly overwhelmingly passes resolution demanding end to Palestine occupation", the UN said.

The UN earlier said the General Assembly will vote today on the draft resolution seeking to end the Israeli occupation.

“…. Member States to vote on a draft resolution that would end Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory within one year today i.e. Wednesday September 18, 2024”, the UN said.

The resolution was adopted by 124 members in favour, 14 against and 43 abstention.

"By the newly adopted resolution, the General Assembly demands that Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility and do so no later than 12 months from the adoption of the present resolution”, the UN said.

The resolution comes in the wake of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) terming the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands, including West Bank and East Jerusalem, illegal.

The ICJ in its historic ruling on July 19, 2024 also said Israeli occupation of Palestine “must end earlier than later”.

The UN Court in its order also said the Palestinians living under the foreign occupation have right to self-determination.

The UN’s highest legal body for hearing disputes between states issued its advisory opinion in response to a 2022 request from the General Assembly .

The UN General Assembly in its 79th Session, is debating a draft resolution seeking end of the Israeli occupation of the Palestine and illegal settlements.

The UN is set to vote on the resolution after a while today.

The significant UN resolution on Israeli occupations comes about a week after the "State of Palestine" was allotted a seat with full member states .

The UN Resolution

The UN draft resolution on Israel is listed under Agenda item 5 of the 10th emergency special session is titled "Illegal Israeli actions in Occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

The resolution is moved and sponsored by Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Chile, Colombia, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Djibouti, Egypt, Guyana, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nicaragua, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Türkiye, Uganda, Yemen and State of Palestine.

The 8-page UN resolution demands that Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility, and do so no later than 12 months from the adoption of the present resolution.

The resolution also calls upon the United Nations, and its bodies and organs, to respect and act in a manner consistent with the determinations made by the International Court of Justice, including in relation to all relevant maps, statements and reports, as well as in their respective programmes and actions.

The resolution strongly deplores the continued and total disregard and breaches by the "Government of Israel" of its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations, international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions, and stresses that such breaches seriously threaten regional and international peace and security.

The resolution also said that Israel must be held to account for any violations of international law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including any violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and that it must bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including by making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such act.

"There is an urgent need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law through appropriate, fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level, and to ensure justice for all victims and the prevention of future crimes", the resolution said.



‘Israel must end Gaza War’

The delegations while supporting the UN resolution about the legality of the Israeli Occupation of the Palestinian lands also called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Ambassador Mohamed Issa Abushahab of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while participating in the debate said the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza must be addressed through unimpeded access to those in need, a ceasefire deal and the full implementation of all related Security Council resolutions.

"A credible peace process must be relaunched to work towards a two-State solution to diffuse this conflict, he said, expressing support for the State of Palestine's full statehood and UN membership", he said.

"The time has come to end the suffering," he added.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.