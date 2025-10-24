UK clears £10 mn boost to protect Muslims from hate crimes

The Keir Starmer government in UK has announced £10 million additional fund for the protection of Muslim community centers, faith schools and mosques from hate crimes

[Image shared by Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) on X]

London: The Keir Starmer government in UK has announced £10 million additional fund for the protection of Muslim community centers, faith schools and mosques from hate crimes.

The UK government announced increased support for Muslim communities after alarming rise in religious hate crimes against them.

“Mosques and Muslim faith centres across the UK will benefit from an additional £10 million in security funding to protect them from hate crime and attacks”, Starmer announced Friday.

Starmer announced additional funding as part of the “Protective Security for Mosques Scheme” a day after visiting Peacehaven Mosque in East Sussex. The mosque was targeted in an arson attack on October 04, 2025.

Hate Crime Statistics UK

The United Kingdom has in recent months seen concerning attacks on mosques. During the last summer’s violent riots , mosques in Southport, Hull and Sunderland were targeted, causing significant distress to local communities.

The most recent hate crime statistics show that anti-Muslim hate crimes rose by 19% in the year ending March 2025, and 44% of all religious hate crimes targeted Muslims.

The scheme protects mosques, Muslim community centres and Muslim faith schools that have experienced or are vulnerable to hate crime.

The new investment will provide the necessary security measures including CCTV, alarm systems, secure fencing and security personnel services.

“Britain is a proud and tolerant country. Attacks on any community are attacks on our entire nation and our values. This funding will provide Muslim communities with the protection they need and deserve, allowing them to live in peace and safety”, Starmer said.

“An Appalling Crime”

Hailing the government’s decision to boost the security of British Muslims, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, “The attack on the Peacehaven Mosque was an appalling crime, that could easily have led to an even more devastating outcome.”

“That right must be defended. Violence and intimidation directed at any community or faith are attacks on us all. We must stand together against those who seek to divide us”, she added.

Akeela Ahmed, CEO British Muslim Trust, also hailed the government’s decision.

“Freedom of religious belief and practice is a cornerstone of British values. Everyone deserves to live their life peacefully and without the threat of fear and intimidation simply for being who they are”, she added.

“Sadly, this is not the case for too many members of our Muslim communities. They have become fearful and apprehensive as their Mosques, places dedicated to faith, love and peace, have been vandalised, set on fire and worshippers abused and assaulted”, she said.

“We welcome the announcement of this funding which will play a key role in helping members of Britain’s Muslim communities feel the safety and reassurance they need and deserve”, she added.

