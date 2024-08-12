How Islamophobia, misinformation added fuel to UK riots?

Monday August 12, 2024, Asad Mirza

The recent riots in the UK have made one thing clear that the far-right is on the increase in Europe and elsewhere too, including India. Further in its vilifying campaigns its in nowadays heled by the rising social media, and the time has come to reign-in the social media’s negative use.

Recent riots across several U.K. towns and cities following the killing of three children , Alice Aguiar (9), Bebe King (6) and Elsie Stancombe (7) and the injury of several others during a knife attack in Southport on July 29, makes one wonder how in a country which is known for changing its image as being multicultural and assimilating, such incidents happen.

Mainly, four reasons can be broadly identified for this un-English behaviour. Firstly, the spread of the rising right and far-right elements in the political discourse; secondly, an increase in Islamophobia; thirdly the increasing rate of unemployment due to Brexit and lastly the increasing menace of social media’s influence in today’s modern world.

The first three elements are changeable and interlinked in a political system, and so far, they were described as the main reason for incidents like this like the Leicester riots in 2022 or 2011, but it is the last reason, which apparently adds fuel to the fire for such unruly behaviours, not just in the UK, US, France but even in India.

Rising Islamophobia

In a statement Yasmine Ahmed, Director Human Rights Watch, UK said that it is understandable many people in the UK are angry and frustrated that their living standards continue to decline and that they feel neglected or forgotten as local facilities close, benefits are cut, and funding to services is slashed. This disillusionment is being exploited by often racist extremists, who pretend there are simple “answers” to complex problems.

She further said that politicians like Suella Braverman and Nigel Farage, and their dangerous anti-migrant and Islamophobic rhetoric, undoubtedly share some responsibility for laying the groundwork for the violence which recently unfolded on Britain’s streets, and indeed Farage is accused of stoking the conspiracy theories that fuelled this outbreak of violence.

The new Labour government inherits a country divided, in which the far right is a real and present danger. But to focus solely on the violent disorder is to treat the symptom of a much broader problem. To tackle the threat posed by the far right, the government needs to also begin to address the many and varied structural issues, including rising inequality and poverty, that are ripe for cynical exploitation to push a xenophobic agenda.

An article published in the Politico magazine, titled "The mainstreaming of Islamophobia in the UK", quoting a Guardian’s 2019 report by the anti-racist group Hope not Hate, says that “more than a third of people in the UK believe that Islam is a threat to the British way of life.”

Nearly a third of the public (32 percent) subscribes to anti-Muslim conspiracy theories, including claims of “No-Go zones,” which nearly half of Conservative voters (47 percent) believe are true. And the report also argued that anti-Muslim prejudice was a key driver in the growth of the far right.

The Politico’s report further said that the riots in Southport weren’t just caused by online misinformation campaigns, they were also fuelled by the widespread prevalence of Islamophobia in mainstream society.

And Islamophobia has primarily skyrocketed as a result of decades of negative media stories and harmful government policies (i.e. PREVENT) that framed British Muslims as prone to “extremism.”

Role of Misinformation

Moreover, Disinformation and, presumably, misinformation that an undocumented migrant and Muslim was behind the attacks spread quickly on social media, and this is an area where the social media played a mischievous role. The main suspect in the case was neither Muslim nor an asylum seeker but 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, born in the UK to Rwandan parents who arrived in the country in 2002.

Following the Southport murders, rioters attacked a mosque in the town while people were inside it. Riots spread to other places in England, including Liverpool, London, Middlesbrough, as well as in Northern Ireland.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s response thus far has emphasised that his government is strong on law-and-order matters. The Prime Minister, a former public prosecutor, has honed a centrist image, and his Labour party campaign had promised that it would “return law and order to our streets.”

Musk and misinformation

The role of disinformation and misinformation, and specifically social media site X, were central to the unfolding of events in the UK. X owner Elon Musk also directly waded into the conflict – even as he was being challenged on the other side of the Atlantic on X’s Grok AI chatbot providing false information on the US presidential election process.

“Shouldn’t you be concerned about attacks on *all* communities?” Mr. Musk said on X, in response to a tweet by Mr. Starmer that said the UK government would not tolerate attacks on mosques or Muslim communities.

On August 4, Mr. Musk responded to a video of fireworks being set off by rioters, saying “Civil war is inevitable.” He tweeted ‘#TwoTierKier’ on August 6 in the context of the Birmingham pub attack.

An article in the Northeastern Global News quoted Hossein Dabbagh, an assistant professor in applied ethics at Northeastern University, as saying that far-right groups have used what happened in Southport “to push their agendas” and “tap into broader societal anxieties about crime, immigration and national identity.”

Dabbagh explains that the destructive group behaviour seen during the recent protests and the subsequent rioting can best be described as a form of “mob mentality” or “deindividuation.”

Laura Edelson, an assistant professor and misinformation expert at Northeastern, says British media laws appear lacking in their ability to counter misinformation in a social media age in which “everyone is now a journalist.”

In the coming days the UK government will seek to step up its response to online disinformation – which is not only a growing problem but also one that evolves constantly.

In addition to PM Starmer’s assurance that those responsible online would be held to account, the UK Technology Secretary Peter Kyle met with X, Meta, Google and TikTok “to make clear their responsibility to continue to work with us to stop the spread of hateful misinformation and incitement.” Minister Kyle said in a statement.

There are some signs of pushback. In the European Union, officials are looking to hold social media companies accountable for spreading misinformation under the new Digital Services Act. In the UK, the Online Safety Act could take effect as soon as this year, requiring, among other things, social media platforms to remove illegal content.

[The writer, Asad Mirza, is a New Delhi-based senior commentator on international and strategic affairs, and a media consultant.]

