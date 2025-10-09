Cristiano Ronaldo 2nd Richest Footballer, Who is First?

Bloomberg has just estimated Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth, which makes him the first billionaire footballer, however, the Portuguese Star is second on the list of the richest soccer players

As per the leading financial information and media firm, Cristiano Ronaldo with the net worth of £1.04bn ($1.4bn) is the first and only billionaire footballer.

Ronaldo’s net worth surged rapidly after he signed a contract with Al Nassr Saudi FC in 2022 with an annual salary of £177m. He renewed his contract with Saudi Arabia’s top football club in June 2025 with a salary of £298m per year. The contract is for the next two years.

But, hold your breath. The richest footballer in the world is not Ronaldo, but Faiq Bolkiah.

And, what is the net worth of the richest footballer in the world?

A whopping $20 billion!

Yes, the net worth of Faiq Bolkiah is $20bn.

But then why Faiq Bolkiah is not in the list of Bloomberg’s richest footballers?

Turned out, Faiq Bolkiah’s net worth is because he belongs to the Brunei’s Royal Family.

Faiq Bolkia, the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, currently plays as a winger for Ratchaburi F.C. in Thailand. He has also represented the Brunei national team since 2014, and is their captain.

List of Richest Footballers

The next in the list of the richest footballers after Faiq Burkiah and Cristiano Ronaldo is Argentina and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi who earned more than $600 million (£447 million) in pre-tax salary during his career.

Other footballers in the list are David Beckham ($500 million), Neymar ($350 million), Kylian Mbappé ($250 to $300 million), Wayne Rooney ($216 million), Karim Benzema ($200 million), Zlatan Ibrahimović ($190 million), Ronaldo Nazário ($160 million) and Gareth Bale ($145 million).

All the players have their earnings coming from salary and sponsorships to leading brands.

Some of the retired players have also ventured into golf-related businesses and property investment.

Mathieu Pierre Flamini was also recently in news for his net worth of $17.9 billion. Mathieu Flamini - a former professional footballer is also a French entrepreneur.

Zohair Mohammed Safwan is Staff Writer at ummid.com.

