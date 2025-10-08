1.32 Cr voters with dubious records in Bihar final list: Investigation

Wednesday October 8, 2025 12:14 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: As many as 1.32 crore voters are still there in the Bihar electoral rolls released after Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Reporters’ Collective has found after investigation.

“1.32 crore voters continue to have dubious or fake addresses in these finalised voter rolls”, the Reporters’ Collective said.

Reporters’ Collective in its report titled “The Mess, called ECI’s Final Voter List for Bihar” has classified dubious and fake addresses as those where the Election Commission of India has registered more than 20 voters under the same address.

The Reporters’ Collective published its report a week after the Poll Panel released on September 30, 2025 the Final Electoral Rolls of Bihar following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

The ECI had in August released the draft voter lists with deletion of around 65 lakh voters. The list had sparked a massive outrage and the matter went to the Supreme Court of India.

Based on the Final Electoral Rolls the Election Commission has announced to hold the 2025 Assembly Elections in Bihar in two phases in November .

A separate analysis, conducted by researchers Yogendra Yadav and Rahul Shastri for The Indian Express, further reveals that the revision process resulted in the deletion of around 80 lakh eligible voters and disproportionate removal of Muslims from the final list.



