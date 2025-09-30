Bihar Final Voter List: 47L names dropped, 21.53L eligible added

The Election Commission Tuesday released the Final Voter List of Bihar dropping 47 lakh names and adding 21.53 lakh eligible voters after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)

Tuesday September 30, 2025 11:49 PM , ummid.com News Network

Patna: The Election Commission Tuesday released the Final Voter List of Bihar dropping 47 lakh names and adding 21.53 lakh eligible voters after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The draft roll was published on August 1, dropping around 65 lakh voters. The Election Commission said it has added the 21.53 voters who were dropped from the draft list.

With this total number of voters in Bihar, as per the final electoral rolls, is 7.42 crore.

Giving the details of the “outcome of Bihar SIR conducted from June 24 to September 30, 2025”, the State Election Commission Bihar said, “There were a total of 7.89 crore voters in the state as on June 24, 2025. A total of 65 lakh voters were removed in the draft list released on August 01, 2025. A total of 3.66 lakh ineligible voters were removed while adding 21.53 eligible voters in the final list. Thus total electors in Bihar as on September 30, 2025 is 7.42 crore.”

“If any person is not satisfied with decision of ERO regarding an entry in the final electoral roll, they may, under Section 24 of the RP Act 1950, file a first appeal before District Magistrate and a second appeal before the CEO”, the State Election Commission said.

The EC did not specify the grounds on which names in the draft roll were found to be of ineligible electors by the time of the publication of the final roll.

Other details like a district-wise break up, besides number of males, females and third-gender voters, and proportion of different age groups, were still awaited.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic