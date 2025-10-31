Hajj 2026 Payment Last Date Extended

The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date of payment for pilgrims selected through Qurrah as well as Hajj Waiting Lists 2026

Friday October 31, 2025 7:39 PM , ummid.com News Network

Hajj 2026: Key Points

The Haj Committee of India had conducted Hajj 2026 draw or qurrah on August 13, 2025 and released the list of selected pilgrims and list of around 95,336 pilgrims in waiting list.

on August 13, 2025 and released the list of selected pilgrims and list of around 95,336 pilgrims in waiting list. The Haj Committee of India had released the first waiting list of 22,530 pilgrims on September 29 and second waiting list of 7,636 pilgrims on October 14, 2025.

of 22,530 pilgrims on September 29 and of 7,636 pilgrims on October 14, 2025. Simultaneously, the Haj Committee of India had asked the pilgrims selected though Haj Qurrah as well as Hajj Waiting Lists to deposit the amount of Rs. 2,77,300/- (First Installment – Rs. 1,52,300/- + Second Installment – Rs. 1,25,000/-) latest by October 31, 2025.

(First Installment – Rs. 1,52,300/- + Second Installment – Rs. 1,25,000/-) latest by October 31, 2025. As per the latest notification dated October 31, 2025, the Haj Committee of India has extended the last date of payment submission till November 07, 2025.

Haj Committee of India Notification

“… the last date for deposit of Haj Amount is hereby extended till 07.11.2025. All pilgrims selected through Qurrah or Waiting, who have not yet made the full payment of Rs. 2,77,300/- (First Installment – Rs. 1,52,300/- + Second Installment – Rs. 1,25,000/-) are advised to remit the required amount within the extended time limit”, the Haj Committee of India said in its notification.

Haj Advanced amount payment can be made through E-Payment facility available on the Haj Committee of India website, or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking / UPI or through bank transfer in SBI or Union Bank of India in the Haj Committee of India account.

After depositing the payment, the pilgrims must upload signed copy of Hajj Application Form (HAF), copy of pay-in-slip, and medical and fitness certificate to the Haj Committee of India on November 10, 2025.

Hajj Amount Payment Option

As per the Haj Committee notification, options to make Advance Haj Amount and Balanced Hajj Amount is as follows. The payment can be made:

Through E-Payment Facility available on the Haj Committee of India website "hajcommittee.gov.in" or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card/Debit Card or Net Banking.

Specified Pay in Slip in any branch of State Bank of India or Union Bank of India in the account og Haj Committee of India using Bank Reference Number available on HCoI website against each cover number.

Pilgrims should note that they must mention the unique Bank Reference Number provided to each cover in the deposit receipt.

Last date to submit and upload signed copy of Haj Application Form (HAF) with declaration, copy of pay-in slip/online receipt and medical screening and fitness certificate is November 10, 2025.

Hajj 2026 Flight Schedule

The Hajj 2026 Action Plan has not released yet the date and time of inbound and outbound flights from India to Saudi Arabia and vice-versa.

The Haj Committee of India, however, said there will be a total 18 Hajj Embarkations Points. The details of EPs are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Jaipur, 6. Nagpur, 7. Delhi, 8. Mumbai, 9. Kolkata, 10. Bengaluru, 11. Hyderabad, 12. Cochin, 13. Chennai, 14. Ahmedabad, 15. Lucknow, 16. Kannur, 17. Calicut 18. Vijayawada

The Haj Committee publishes details of first Haj flight from India and the first return flight from Saudi Arabia in advance along with the complete flight schedule. The Haj flight schedule should be published in due course.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

