Hajj 2026 1st Waiting List of 22,530 Pilgrims Released

Monday September 29, 2025 8:31 PM , ummid.com News Network

Hajj 2026: The Haj Committee of India has selected 22,530 pilgrims, in order of their number in the Hajj 2026 Waiting List, and asked them to deposit Advanced Haj Amount to confirm their seats.

“As on date, 22,530 Haj seats have become available due to cancellations of provisionally allotted seats.

“Accordingly, waitlisted applicants are required to deposit Rs. 152,300/- (Advance Haj Amount – Rs. 150,000/- + Miscellaneous Dues Rs. 2,000/- and Non-Refundable Processing Fee Rs. 300/-) of the Advanced Haj Amount latest by October 11, 2025”, the Haj Committee of India said in notification released today.

As per the Haj Committee of India notification dated September 29, 2025 released today, in the state wise Hajj 2026 waiting list pilgrims from:

1 to 287 in Chhattisgarh, 1 to 926 in Delhi NCR, 1 to 2,598 in Gujarat, 1 to 33 in Haryana, 1 to 3,411 in Karnataka, 1 to 3,791 in Kerala, 1 to 2,060 in Madhya Pradesh, 1 to 5,574 in Maharashtra, 1 to 1,839 in Tamil Nadu, 1 to 1,928 in Telangana and 1 to 142 in Uttarakhand

... have been asked to deposit the Advanced Haj Amount of Rs. 1,52,300/- before October 11, 2025 to confirm their pilgrimage to Makkah.

How to check Haj 2026 Waiting List

Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: "hajcommittee.gov.in". Click on "Haj 2026" Menu Under New Downloads, Click on "Waiting List" Click on the name of your state Download the PDF file and check your name

How to make payment?

If your name mentioned in the Haj waiting list is as per the serial numbers starting with "WL" mentiond above it means you are one of the 22,530 pilgrims provisionally selected from the wait list.

Please note your selection from the Haj waiting list will be provisional unless you pay the Advanced Haj Amount before the due date.

Haj Advanced amount payment can be made through E-Payment facility available on the Haj Committee of India website, or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking / UPI or through bank transfer in SBI or Union Bank of India in the Haj Committee of India account.

After depositing the payment, the pilgrims must upload signed copy of Hajj Application Form (HAF), copy of pay-in-slip, and medical and fitness certificate to the Haj Committee of India on October 18, 2025.

Hajj 2026 Waiting List

Pilgrims wishing to perform Hajj latest season should note that the Haj Committee of India has conducted the Qurrah or draw of lots on August 13, 2025.

After the Hajj 2026 qurrah conducted through Random Digital Selection process, a total of 95,336 pilgrims were put in the waiting list.

From the Haj 2026 waiting list of 95,336 pilgrims, a total of 22,530 pilgrims have been selected in the first Hajj waiting list released today.

These 22,530 pilgrims from various states are now required to make the payment to confirm their seats.

Pilgrims whose names are down in the list of the waiting list should note that seats remaining vacant after the pilgrims in the first Haj Waiting List fail to make the payment before the due date.

The Hajj 2026 second waiting list will be released any time after October 11, 2025 which is the last date of payment for the waitlist pilgrims in the first waiting list Hajj 2026.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.

