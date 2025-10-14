Hajj 2026 2nd Waiting List of 7,636 Pilgrims, Payment Details Out

The Haj Committee of India has released the second waiting list for Hajj 2026, asking 7,636 pilgrims to confirm their seats by depositing the payment before October 31, 2025

Tuesday October 14, 2025 12:45 PM , ummid.com News Network

Hajj 2026: The Haj Committee of India has released the second waiting list for Hajj 2026, asking 7,636 pilgrims to confirm their seats by depositing the payment before October 31, 2025.

“As on date, 7,636 Haj seats have become available due to cancellations of provisionally allotted seats.

“Accordingly, waitlisted applicants are required to deposit Rs. 277,300/- (First Instalment – Rs. 152,300/- + Second Instalment – Rs. 125,000/-) of the Advanced Haj Amount latest by October 31, 2025”, the Haj Committee of India said in notification released Monday October 13, 2025.

As per the Haj Committee of India notification dated Oct 13, 2025 released Monday, in the state wise Hajj 2026 second waiting list pilgrims from:

288 to 292 in Chhattisgarh, 927 to 1,287 in Delhi NCR, 2,599 to 3,285 in Gujarat, 3,412 to 4,678 in Karnataka, 3,792 to 4,782 in Kerala, 2,061 to 2,636 in Madhya Pradesh, 5,575 to 7,843 in Maharashtra, 1,840 to 2,432 in Tamil Nadu, and 1,929 to 2,848 in Telangana.

... have been asked to deposit the Haj Amount of Rs. 2,77,300/- by October 31, 2025 to confirm their pilgrimage to Makkah.

How to check Haj 2026 Waiting List

Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: "hajcommittee.gov.in". Click on "Haj 2026" Menu Under New Downloads, Click on "Waiting List" Click on the name of your state Download the PDF file and check your name

How to make payment?

If your name mentioned in the Haj waiting list is as per the serial numbers starting with "WL" mentiond above it means you are one of the 22,530 pilgrims provisionally selected from the wait list.

Please note your selection from the Haj waiting list will be provisional unless you pay the Advanced Haj Amount before the due date.

Haj Advanced amount payment can be made through E-Payment facility available on the Haj Committee of India website, or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking / UPI or through bank transfer in SBI or Union Bank of India in the Haj Committee of India account.

After depositing the payment, the pilgrims must upload signed copy of Hajj Application Form (HAF), copy of pay-in-slip, and medical and fitness certificate to the Haj Committee of India on October 18, 2025.

Hajj 2026 Waiting List

Pilgrims wishing to perform Hajj latest season should note that the Haj Committee of India has conducted the Qurrah or draw of lots on August 13, 2025.

After the Hajj 2026 qurrah conducted through Random Digital Selection process, a total of 95,336 pilgrims were put in the waiting list. From the Haj 2026 waiting list of 95,336 pilgrims, a total of 22,530 pilgrims were selected in the first Hajj waiting list and were asked to confirm seats by Oct 11, 2025.

Pilgrims whose names are down in the list of the waiting list should note that seats remaining vacant after the pilgrims in the first and second Haj Waiting Lists fail to make the payment before the due date.

The Hajj 2026 third waiting list will be released any time after October 31, 2025 which is the last date of payment for the waitlist pilgrims in the second waiting list Hajj 2026.

The likely date of Hajj 2026 is May 24 to 29, 2026. The final date of Haj 2026 (1447), however, will be confirmed after Dhul Hijjah 1447 AH moon sighting.



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic