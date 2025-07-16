Assam: Over 8K families displaced following bulldozer actions since 2023

Over 8,000 families have been displaced and left without home after indiscriminate demolition drive in three districts of Assam, a fact finding report has revealed

Wednesday July 16, 2025 8:23 PM , ummid.com News Network

[The Jamiat delegation led by Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, met the displaced after the destruction of 3,973 houses in the Ashudubi and Hasilabil areas of Assam.]

New Delhi: Over 8,000 families have been displaced and left without home after indiscriminate demolition drive in three districts of Assam, a fact finding report has revealed.

“The demolition drives from November 2023 to July 2025 have affected a total of 8,115 families across Goalpara, Dhubri, and Nalbari districts of Assam”, the fact finding report submitted by Jamiat Ulama Assam said.

The report further said that the Assam eviction drive carried during November 2023 to July 2025, has displaced more than 32,530 individuals, including women, children, and the elderly.

“Muslim majority areas deliberately targeted”

The report further documented the demolition of 21 mosques, 44 maktabs/madrasas, and 9 Eidgahs, reflecting the disproportionate targeting of religious and community institutions.

In a memorandum submitted to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday July 15, 2025, a delegation of Jamiat Ulama accused that the demolitions were selectively carried out in Muslim-majority areas, particularly targeting Bengali-origin Muslim residents, while similar settlements of other communities remained untouched - an alarming case of state bias and discrimination.

“The demolition drive in Assam is inhuman, unconstitutional, and driven by religious discrimination”, the Jamiat Ulama delegation which also visited the affected families said in the memorandum.

“Many of the affected families have been residing in these areas for over 70 to 80 years, and are legitimate Indian citizens, many of whom were earlier displaced by erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River”, the Jamiat said.

“Evicting them without due process violates legal rights, constitutional protections, and Supreme Court directives”, the organization said.

"Industrial interests"

The Jamiat also accused the BJP government in Assam of serving private and industrial interests.

“In several cases, the demolitions were allegedly executed to serve private or industrial interests, with no prior notice given to the occupants”, the Jamiat said.

The Jamiat demanded immediate rehabilitation and compensation for all affected families, utilization of government khas land available in Assam for relocation, provision of interim relief, including food and shelter, until permanent arrangements are made.

“While Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has initiated relief efforts by providing food, shelter, and medical aid, the current resources are inadequate to meet the scale of the crisis. Urgent and expanded government intervention is essential to address the humanitarian emergency and restore justice to the displaced families”, the organization said.

The Jamiat delegation led by Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, met the displaced after the destruction of 3,973 houses in the Ashudubi and Hasilabil areas of Assam.

CM confirms large scale eviction drive

The Chief Minister of Assam has Wednesday confirmed the large scale eviction drive, saying the administration is on a crackdown mission on, what he called as, “land jihad”.

He said that ever since his government came to power in 2021, it has conducted evictions to clear over 1.19 lakh bighas of land including land belonging to “religious institutions” (read madras/maktab/mosques) is 4,449 bighas.

He said around 50,000 people have been evicted and he has ordered the officials to remove their names from voter lists.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.