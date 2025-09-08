DME MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule Published



Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has published on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in NEET UG Second Round Counselling Date and Schedule 2025 conducted for admission in medical courses MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2025-26

Monday September 8, 2025 4:01 PM , ummid.com News Network

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Counselling 2025: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has published on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in NEET UG Second Round Counselling Date and Schedule 2025 conducted for admission in medical courses MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2025-26.

DME MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling

Candidates should note that date of cancellation and resignation of admission at allotted college after round 1 ws from August 07 to 16, 2025.

As per the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule, DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancy for 2nd round on September 10, 2025.

Candidates who could not get admission in first round would be allowed Choice and Option filling for second round from September 11 to 14, 2025.

Candidates should note that the medical and dental counselling for the consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted admission in the first and second rounds or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.

DME MP NEET UG 2025 Second Round Allotment Date

As per the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule, the allotment result of the NEET UG 2025 Second Round in Madhya Pardesh will be published on September 16, 2025.

Candidates who are allotted seats in Madhya Pradesh medical and dental counselling will be required to confirm their seats from September 17 to 24, 2025.

Candidates who are allotted seats in 2nd round but wish to upgrade for MOP Up round can do so from September 17 to 27, 2025.

Date of online resignation/cancellation of admission at college is also from September 17 to 27, 2025.

Madhya Pradesh Medican, Dental Counselling

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2025 from July 21, 2025.

After the deadline of online registration, the DME MP published the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Merit List on July 30, 2025 and allotment result on August 18, 2025.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic