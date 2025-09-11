Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2: Last Date of Application Extended



Thursday September 11, 2025 11:35 AM , Staff Reporter

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2: The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board Rajasthan has extended the last date of application and online registration for NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling.

As per the Second Round NEET UG 2025 Counseling Schedule released earlier, the last date of registration was September 10, 2025.

The last date has been extended till September 11, 2025, the board said adding the decision has been taken due to addition of new seats.

"Due to addition of following new colleges and seats, last date for submitting the on-line application form and fee is extended to 11.09.2025", the board said.

New Seats added for Round 2

The new seats added for the second round of counselling are:

150 MBBS seats in Balvir Singh Tomar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Jaipur Delhi Highway, Jaipur are included in round 2

150 MBBS seats in Geetanjali Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhankrota, Jaipur are included in round 2

50 BDS seats of Vyas Dental College, Jodhpur are included back in round 2

50 additional MBBS seats of Pacific Institute of Medical Sciences, Udaipur are included in round 2



Accordingly, the Rajasthan board was scheduled to publish round 2 list of PWD, Military, Defence and NRI candidates today i.e. Thursday September 11, 2025. The list however will not be released today.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Date

As per the medical and dental 2nd round counseling, Rajasthan medical board was supposed to publish the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Merit List on September 13, 2025.

Following the release of round 2 merit list choice filling was supposed to done from September 15 to 17, 2025. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, the Rajasthan board was supposed to publish NEET UG 2025 Round 2 allotment results on September 19, 2025.

All these dates have been changed and the Rajasthan board said it will release the NEET UG 2025 Revised Schedule of Round 2 soon.

“Detailed revised notification for round 2 will be available in due course”, the Rajasthan Medical Board said.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Medical, Dental Admission

The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board 2025 Rajasthan had published on its official website rajugneet2025.in MBBS/ BDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on August 18, 2025.

The candidates, who are allotted seats in Rajasthan Round 1 MBBS / BDS Couselling 2025, were asked to download allotment letter from August 19 to 24, 2025.

