Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment: Steps, Link to Check

Printing of Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 1 allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates should be completed from August 19 to 24, 2025

Monday August 18, 2025 1:16 AM , ummid.com News Network

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board 2025 Rajasthan is releasing on its official website rajugneet2025.in MBBS/ BDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today i.e. Monday August 18, 2025.

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Allotment

The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board 2025 Rajasthan was supposed to publish the result of the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment (MBBS and BDS only) on August 10, 2025. The Board, however, postponed it to a new date.

As per the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 1 allotment revised schedule, the MBBS and BDS round 1 allotment result will now be published today i.e. August 18, 2025.

Steps, Link to Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result

Go to the official website: " rajugneet2025.in ".

". Click on "Round 1 Seat Allotment List".

Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number if asked.

Enter Captcha Code and proceed to check NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2023.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 allotment letter download

The candidates, who are allotted seats in Rajasthan Round 1 MBBS / BDS Couselling 2025, should download allotment letter from August 19 to 24, 2025.

"Deposition of prescribed one year tuition fee by allotted candidates, and Reporting, document submission (including prescribed eligibility criteria) at the allotted college desk at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur is August 19 to 24, 2025", the Board said.

Candidates should carry printout of allotment letter, all original documents, required bonds etc. and two copies of application form along with photocopies of all relevant documents as listed in information booklet while proceeding to confirm their admission.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling

The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board 2025 Rajasthan originally started online registration of students who wish to participate in the 2025 medical counseling from July 28. The registration was re-opened on August 07, 2025 as per the revised schedule.

As per the revised schedule, registration window was open from August 07 to 09, 2025.

Candidates should note that the counselling schedule of Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 will be released after the completition of first round. Candidates should note that Round 2 counselling will be held in offline mode.

