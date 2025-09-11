Saudi Crown Prince calls for joint action to deter Israeli criminal practices



Riyadh:Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in the aftermath of the Israeli attack on Qatar has called for a joint action to deter the criminal practices of the occupation.

“We reject and condemn the aggressions of the Israeli occupation in the region, most recently its brutal attack on the State of Qatar. This aggression requires Arab, Islamic, and international action to stop the occupation and deter its criminal practices aimed at destabilizing the region”, Mohammed bin Salman said.

While inaugurating the 9th session of the Saudi Shoura Council in Riyadh Wednesday, Mohammed bin Salman also announced the Kingdom’s "unequivocal support" for Qatar after the Israeli aggression.

“Saudi Arabia rejects and condemns the Israeli aggression against Qatar and would mobilize all its capabilities in supporting the neighboring country,” he said.

Mohammed bin Salman’s strong reactions came a day after the Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) conducted missile attack on a site in Doha where the top Hamas leaders were busy in a meeting to discuss the U.S. proposal for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

“Gaza Belongs to Palestinians”

Without directly referring to the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza by the Israeli Occupation Forced (IDF), the Saudi Crown Prince said Gaza belongs to the Palestinians and slammed the blockade of the Strip.

“We also condemn the continued brutal attacks against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the persistence of the crimes of starvation and forced displacement”, he said.

“The land of Gaza is Palestinian, and the rights of its people are inalienable and cannot be taken away by aggression or nullified by threats. Our position remains unwavering: to protect this right and work diligently to prevent its violations”, he added.

“The Arab Peace Initiative, launched by the Kingdom in 2002 and implemented internationally through the perspective of a two-state solution, represents today an unprecedented path to achieving a Palestinian state”, the Saudi leader, known as MbS, said.

“Bring Netanyahu to Justice”

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned that the unprecedented Israeli strike in Doha targeting the Hamas leadership killed hope for Gaza hostages, and called for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to be “brought to justice.”

“I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday, he just killed any hope for those hostages”, the Qatari Prime Minister told CNN.

On Tuesday, Qatar and Arab and Middle Eastern countries condemned the Israeli strikes in Doha as a violation of international law and Qatar’s sovereignty, with the Qatari Prime Minister accusing the right wing Zionist state of “state terrorism”.

“The Israeli attack that took place today on Qatari soil can only be described as state terrorism practiced by someone like [Benjamin] Netanyahu”, Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed Abdulrahman Al-Thani said speaking to reporters hours after the attack.

He also accused Benjamin Netanyahu of “ongoing attempts” to destabilize regional security and stability.”

“There is a rogue player in this region”, he said adding, “There should be a response from the entire region to these barbaric actions, which reflect nothing but the savagery of this individual.”

Qatar warns Trump

Donald Trump subsequently held phone calls with Qatar’s Emir Tamim and Prime Minister Al-Thani during which Doha warned the US President that the Israeli strike would only harm efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

During their calls with Trump, the Qatari Emir and Premier expressed their outrage over the Israeli strike and said that they expected the US to issue a condemnation, given that it violated international law and took place on the soil of a US ally, the diplomatic source said.

Following the calls, the White House did issue a condemnation, while also lining up behind Israel’s claim that the strikes could present an “opportunity for peace” and that taking out Hamas leaders is a “worthy goal”.

