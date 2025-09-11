UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts, Apply Before Sept 15



Online Registration for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 has started from September 10, Choice Filling will start on September 15 after the release of 2nd Round Merit List on the same day

Thursday September 11, 2025 5:20 PM , ummid.com News Network

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has started the UP NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling for the year 2025-26 (NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Date and Time) through its official website upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2025 2nd Round Counselling Schedule

According to UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 has started from September 10, 2025.

The last date of application for second round of counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS is September 15, 2025.

UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List will be released on September 15, 2025. On the same day choice filling and option registration will start.

The last date of choice filling for round 2 is September 18, 2025. The NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result will be published on September 19, 2025.

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling - Registration steps

Go to the official website: " upneet.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked with "Registration".

Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.

Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.

Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.

UP NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Round 2 Online Registration start date: September 10, 2025

Last date to apply: September 15, 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Merit List release date: September 15, 2025

Choice Filling/Locking: September 15 to 18, 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat allotment Result: September 19, 2025

UP NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Letter Download Date: September 20 to 26, 2025

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on August 14, 2025 the result of NEET UG 2025 First Round Counselling.

The Round 1 Seat Allotment however faced legal hurdles over Scheduled Caste (SC) students' quota.

