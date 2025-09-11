UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration Starts, Apply Before Sept 15

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has started the UP NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling for the year 2025-26 (NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Date and Time) through its official website upneet.gov.in.
According to UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 has started from September 10, 2025.
The last date of application for second round of counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS is September 15, 2025.
UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List will be released on September 15, 2025. On the same day choice filling and option registration will start.
The last date of choice filling for round 2 is September 18, 2025. The NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result will be published on September 19, 2025.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on August 14, 2025 the result of NEET UG 2025 First Round Counselling.
The Round 1 Seat Allotment however faced legal hurdles over Scheduled Caste (SC) students' quota.
