UP NEET UG Seat Allotment 2025 Faces Legal Hurdles

The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025 allotment faced legal hurdles after some Scheduled Caste (SC) students approached Allahabad High Court challenging the process

Friday September 5, 2025 8:46 PM , ummid.com News Network

UP MBB/BDS Admission 2025: The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment done on August 14, 2025 faces legal hurdles over Scheduled Caste (SC) students' quota.

DGME UP Notification

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) after releasing the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 allotment result had asked candidates to confirm admission by August 26, 2025 .

The allotment faced legal hurdles after some Scheduled Caste (SC) students approached Allahabad High Court challenging the process.

Following the Allahabad High Court, Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) in a notification said the Medical and Dental seats will be filled based on Reservation Act 2006.

“… four government orders which mandate fixing of quotas for reservation in excess of the extent of reservation prescribed in the 2006 Act of the Government are quashed.

“The State of UP is directed to fill the seats in the said four colleges afresh strictly based upon the reservation prescribed under the Reservation Act 2006 along with the reservation for the Central Government and the State Government seats”, the DGME UP notification said.

Allahabad HC Order

On Thursday, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court directed the state government to adjust Scheduled Caste (SC) MBBS students, who had been granted admission in four autonomous state medical colleges in an excess of 70 per cent quota against vacant seats elsewhere.

The court also stayed the single bench's directive for fresh counselling and asked the state to submit an affidavit within a week confirming its undertaking to follow the statutory 21 per cent SC quota from the next academic session.

It said the benefit of the interim order would cease if the affidavit were not filed.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla passed the order while hearing a special appeal by the state government against the August 28 single bench judgment that had quashed the 70 per cent quota granted to SC candidates for MBBS admission in Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Jalaun, and Saharanpur medical colleges and ordered fresh counselling.

Meanwhile, the students who have not been allotted seats in the UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 and are now waiting for Round 2 Counselling are panicked as the admission process is on halt due to the legal hurdles.

UP Medical / Dental Counselling 2025

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh had originally started MBBS and BDS counselling for the year 2025 from July 18 . It all also released the NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List on August 11, simultaneously asking candidates to submit choicse from August 11 to 13, 2025.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) was supposed to publish the result of the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment (MBBS and BDS only) on August 05, 2025 . The Directorate, however, postponed it to August 14, 2025.

Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from July 18, 2025. The last date of registration was July 28, 2025.

The DGME UP on July 31, 2025 released on its official website upneet.gov.in Merit List of candidates who have registered for the First Round of Counselling (UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Merit List) conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2025-26.

[With inputs from PTI]



