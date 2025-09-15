UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Application Last Date Extended

The last date of Online Registration for Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 is September 19, Choice Filling will start on September 19 after the release of 2nd Round Merit List on the same day

Monday September 15, 2025 4:04 PM , ummid.com News Neywork

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has extended the last date of application and online registration for UP NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling for the year 2025-26.

The DGME UP had started the NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling through its official website upneet.gov.in from September 10. The last was initially fixed as September 15. It has now beend extended, the candidates participating in Uttar Pradesh Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) counselling should note.

UP NEET UG 2025 2nd Round Counselling Revised Schedule

According to UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Revised Schedule, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 has started from September 10, 2025.

The last date of application for second round of counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS was September 15, 2025. It has now been extended till September 19, 2025.

UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List will be released on September 19, 2025. On the same day choice filling and option registration will start.

The last date of choice filling for round 2 is September 23, 2025. The NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result will be published on September 24, 2025.

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling - Registration steps

Go to the official website: " upneet.gov.in ".

". Click on the link marked with "Registration".

Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.

Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.

Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.

UP NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Round 2 Online Registration start date: September 10, 2025

Last date to apply: September 19, 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Merit List release date: September 19, 2025

Choice Filling/Locking: September 19 to 23, 2025

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat allotment Result: September 24, 2025

UP NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Letter Download Date: September 25 to 29, 2025

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on August 14, 2025 the result of NEET UG 2025 First Round Counselling.

The Round 1 Seat Allotment however faced legal hurdles over Scheduled Caste (SC) students' quota.

