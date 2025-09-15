UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Application Last Date Extended

Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has extended the last date of application and online registration for UP NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling for the year 2025-26.
The DGME UP had started the NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling through its official website upneet.gov.in from September 10. The last was initially fixed as September 15. It has now beend extended, the candidates participating in Uttar Pradesh Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) counselling should note.
According to UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Revised Schedule, Online Registration for UP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 has started from September 10, 2025.
The last date of application for second round of counselling conducted for admission in MBBS and BDS was September 15, 2025. It has now been extended till September 19, 2025.
UP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List will be released on September 19, 2025. On the same day choice filling and option registration will start.
The last date of choice filling for round 2 is September 23, 2025. The NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result will be published on September 24, 2025.
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had published on August 14, 2025 the result of NEET UG 2025 First Round Counselling.
The Round 1 Seat Allotment however faced legal hurdles over Scheduled Caste (SC) students' quota.
