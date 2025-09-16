DME MP NEET UG 2025 2nd Round Merit List Today - Link to Check

Candidates whose name appeared in the DME MP NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Second Round Merit List 2025 will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from September 17 to 20, 2025

Tuesday September 16, 2025 1:53 AM , ummid.com News Network

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2025 Merit List: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is set to publish on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday September 16, 2025 MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.

"Publication of Revised Merit List and Eligible Candidates List for Second Round is on Tuesday September 16, 2025", the Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh said in NEET UG Second Round Counselling Schedule finalised for this year.

DME MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling

Candidates whose name appeared in the DME MP NEET UG (MBBS and BDS) Second Round Merit List 2025 will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from September 17 to 20, 2025.

Candidates should note that along with the release of the NEET UG 2025 Revised Merit List for Second Round, DME Madhya Pradesh published vacancies (seat matrix and details of vacant seats in different colleges) on September 16, 2025.

MP NEET UG Round 2 Merit List 2025 - Steps to check

Go to the official website: " dme.mponline.gov.in ".

". Click on "State Merit" and Select "NEET UG 2025 Merit List for 2nd Round".

Log in using User Name and Password if required.

Click on the link to download the MBBS / BDS link to download PDF.

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment List

According to the medical and dental second round counselling schedule, DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2025 Second Round, round 2 allotment result, on September 22, 2025.

Students who are allotted seats in Second Round will be required to confirm their admission from September 23 to 29, 2025.

MP NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling Schedule

Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: September 16, 2025

Publication of Revised Merit List for Round 2: September 16, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: September 17 to 20, 2025

Allotment of Second Round: September 22, 2025

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: September 23 to 29, 2025

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: September 23 to October 04, 2025 upto 05:00 PM

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2025 from July 21, 2025.

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2025 from July 21, 2025.

After the deadline of online registration, the DME MP published the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Merit List on July 30, 2025 and allotment result on August 18, 2025.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic