Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 2nd Round Choice Filling, Allotment Dates Confirmed

The Medical and Dental Admission Board Rajasthan has released the revised schedule confirming the new dates of NEET UG 2025 Second Round Choice Filling and Allotment dates

Tuesday September 16, 2025

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling: The Medical and Dental Admission Board Rajasthan has released the revised schedule confirming the new dates of NEET UG 2025 Second Round Choice Filling and Allotment dates.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling

As per the Medical and Dental 2nd Round Counseling Original Schedule, Rajasthan medical board was supposed to publish the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Merit List on September 13, 2025.

Following the release of round 2 merit list choice filling was supposed to done from September 15 to 17, 2025. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, the Rajasthan board was supposed to publish NEET UG 2025 Round 2 allotment results on September 19, 2025.

The Rajasthan Medical Board has, however, published NEET UG 2025 2nd Round Counselling Revised Schedule, changing the merit list, choice filling and allotment dates mentioned above.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule

As per the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Revised Schedule, the Merit List and Provisional Vacant Seat Matrix will be published on September 19, 2025.

Based on the vacant seats, candidates will be required to submit choice and options from September 19 to 22, 2025.

"Printing of the on-line application form after auto-locking of the choices filled and saved by the candidate will be on September 23, 2-25", the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Schedule said.

The board will publish on September 25, 2025 the NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Medical, Dental Admission

The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission Counseling Board 2025 Rajasthan had published on its official website rajugneet2025.in MBBS/ BDS Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on August 18, 2025.

The candidates, who are allotted seats in Rajasthan Round 1 MBBS / BDS Couselling 2025, were asked to download allotment letter from August 19 to 24, 2025.

Candidates should note that all fresh candidates are required to deposit non-refundable application fee of INR 2500/- (INR 1500/- for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidate of Rajasthan state domicile) + applicable transaction charges (already registered candidates need not apply/deposit registration fee again).

