TN NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling: Registration Starts

Candidates should note that NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling in Tamil Nadu has started from today for the Government and Management quota seats both

Tuesday September 16, 2025 12:26 PM , ummid.com News Network

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Second Round Counselling for NEET UG 2025 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Candidates participating in TN NEET UG 2025 (MBBS and BDS) Round 2 Counselling should note that the Online registration has started from September 16, 2025.

Candidates should note that NEET UG 2025 second round counselling in Tamil Nadu has started for the Government and Management quota seats both. They however need to apply separately for the two.

"Online applications are separately invited for Government Quota as well as Management, including Minority, Quota for admission to MBBS / BDS Degree Courses in Tamil Nadu for 2025-2026", TN Medical Selection Committee said in a notification released on June 06, 2025.

"Online application can be downloaded from the websites www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org", it said.

The last date of application for TN Second Round Counselling (Medical and Dental) is September 18, 2025, as per the notification issued by the TN Medical Selection Committee.

Choice filling and option / college preference should be submitted online from September 19 to 22, 2025.

TN NEET UG 2nd Round Counselling 2025 - Registration Steps

Go to the official website: " tnmedicalselection.net ".

". Click on the drop down menu tab marked as "UG Courses".

Click on the link marked as "CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MBBS / BDS DEGREE COURSE 2025-2026 SESSION

Select "Government Quota" or "Management" as per your choice.

Click on "Online Application" and follow the instruction and complete online registration.

Candidates should note that application will be accepted in online mode only.

"Application will not be available either at the Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education, Chennai – 10 or at any Medical / Dental Colleges", TN Medical Selection Committee said.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Second Round Counselling 2025 - Important Dates

Date of Notifiction: September 16, 2025

Online registration start date: September 16, 2025

Last date of registration: September 18, 2025 upto 02:00 PM

Date of Choice Filling: September 19 to 22, 2025

Processing and display of Virtual Vacancies: September 19, 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment: September 23, 2025

Publication of Second Round Allotment Result: September 24, 2025

Downloading of allotment letter: September 24 to 30, 2025

NEET Rank-wise counseling

Candidates should note the second round counselling is being held Rank wise i.e. registration will be held for candidates having GQ GR 001 to 39853 and NEET Rank 665 to 113.

Choice filling and locking for TN NEET 2025 Second Round counseling is for MQ GR 001 to GR 28279 and NEET Rank 641 to 113.

The TN Medical Selection Committee had published on July 25, 2025 the MBBS and BDS Merit List (Rank List) of the candidates who had registered for the NEET UG Counselling for admission in medical and dental colleges running in Tamil Nadu.

Furthermore, candidates who had registered for Round-1 and did not get any seat allotted are not required to register again. Also, candidates who have been allotted but not joined in Round-1 need not register again.

"Fresh registration is permitted in Round -II for those candidates who have not registered in Round-1 (with payment of registration fee). But, candidates should have already applied to Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee and their names should be in the Merit List published", the TN Medical Selection said.



Candidates should note that the details relating to the application fee, eligibility, etc., are available in the prospectus published in the official websites mentioned above.

