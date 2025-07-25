Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS 2025 Rank List Published

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Rank List 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has published on its official website tnmedicalselection.net the Rank List, also called as Merit List, of the students who have registered for TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2025 (NEET UG 2025) based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2025-26.
The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET UG 2025 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2025-26 from June 06, 2025.
The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has published the MBBS and BDS rank lists category-wise and based on the applicants' NEET UG 2025 score and rank.
Candidates should note the seat allotment will be done based on the rank of students in the merit list. It is hence advised that in case of any error in your marks, you should immediately contact the selection committee.
TN Medical Selection Committee has not yet confirmed the Seat Allotment date.
The TN Medical Selection Committee had earlier published the lists of candidates eligible and ineligible for MBBS and BDS counseling 2025 after analyzing grievances received till July 23, 2025.
Candidates should note that the details relating to the application fee, eligibility, etc., are available in the prospectus published in the official websites mentioned above.
