Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS 2025 Rank List Published

Students who have registered for TN Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2025 should note that the rank list has been published category-wise

Friday July 25, 2025 5:30 PM , ummid.com News Network

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Rank List 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has published on its official website tnmedicalselection.net the Rank List, also called as Merit List, of the students who have registered for TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2025 (NEET UG 2025) based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2025-26.

The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET UG 2025 based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2025-26 from June 06, 2025 .

Steps to download TN NEET UG 2025 Merit List

Go to the website: " tnmedicalselection.net ".

". Under UG Courses, click on the link marked as MBBS/BDS

Click on the link marked as "Tamil Nadu NEET UG Rank List 2025" based on Govt quota, Management quota etc.

Check your name and rank in the list

TN Medical Admission 2025 - Category-wise

The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) has published the MBBS and BDS rank lists category-wise and based on the applicants' NEET UG 2025 score and rank.

The 707-page Management Quota list in PDF has names and details of a total of 28,279 candidates.

The 102-page 7.5% Quota list has names and details of a total of 4,062 candidates.

The 997-page Government 92.5% Quota list in PDF has names and details of a total of 39,853 candidates.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Admission Counselling 2025 - Important Dates

Date of Notifiction: June 06, 2025

Online registration start date: June 06, 2025

Last date of registration: June 29, 2025

Date of declaration of Rank list: July 25, 2025

Seat allotment: Will be announced later

Commencement of courses: As per NMC norms

Closure of admission: As per NMC norms



TN NEET UG 2025 Allotment

Candidates should note the seat allotment will be done based on the rank of students in the merit list. It is hence advised that in case of any error in your marks, you should immediately contact the selection committee.

TN Medical Selection Committee has not yet confirmed the Seat Allotment date.

The TN Medical Selection Committee had earlier published the lists of candidates eligible and ineligible for MBBS and BDS counseling 2025 after analyzing grievances received till July 23, 2025.

Candidates should note that the details relating to the application fee, eligibility, etc., are available in the prospectus published in the official websites mentioned above.

