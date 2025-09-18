Maharashtra MBBS/BDS Admission 2025: Round 2 Preference Form filling from Sept 20

The Maharshtra CET Cell has released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule confirming the new dates of MBBS and BDS Choice Filling and Allotment dates for the Round 2 of admission for the year 2025-26

Thursday September 18, 2025 10:02 AM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Second Round Counselling: The Maharshtra CET Cell has released the NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule confirming the new dates of MBBS and BDS Choice Filling and Allotment dates for the Round 2 of admission for the year 2025-26.

Maharshtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling

As per the Maharshtra CET Cell Medical and Dental 2nd Round Counseling Schedule, the Seat Matrix for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 will be published on September 19, 2025.

Following the release of the seat matrix and details of vacant seats, choice filling and online filling of preference form should be done from September 20 to 22, 2025.

Based on the choices filled by the candidates, the Maharshtra CET Cell will publish NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment results or MBBS/BDS CAP Round 2 Selection List for Group 1 on September 24, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from July 23, 2025 Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).

The Maharashtra CET Cell though started the registration of all medical courses together and also released the Common Merit List on August 06, 2025 .

The CET Cell, however, conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS first. Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 13, 2025 .

Following the CAP Round 1 of Medical and Dental admission, the Maharashtra CET Cell published the first seelction list of BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses under Group B on September 12, 2025 .

Candidates who are seeking admission in Paramedical courses, like BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing) and other health science course (Group C) should note that their Merit List was released on September 09, 2025 and Selection List on September 16, 2025.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 2 or are not happy with the allotted seat, can participate in Round 3 and consequent CAP Rounds as per the published schedule.

