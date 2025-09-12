Maharashtra 2025 BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 1st Selection List Today



Candidates should note after the release of First Selection List 2025 for admission in AYUSH and Allied Courses Group B - BAMS, BHMS, BUMS confirmation and reporting should be done from September 13 to 17, 2025

Friday September 12, 2025 1:08 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2025 Admission: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Friday September 12, 2025 on its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 1 Selection List of the candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH and allied courses - BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B.

Candidates should note that the allotment of seats to registered candidates will be done solely on merit and based on the choices filled in the option form.

Maharashtra CET had started from September 08, 2025 through its official website NEET UG 2025 Choice Filling (Online Prefernce Form Filling) for Admission in First Year AYUSH and Allied Courses (BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B) for the year 2025-26.

The last date of choice and preference filling according to Maharashtra NEET UG Schedule for AYUSH Courses Group B was September 10, 2025 till 11:59 pm.

Maharashtra BAMS, BUMS, BHMS Seat Allotment

The schedule further said that based on the Online Preference Form (Choice) submitted for these courses, seat allotment result will be released on Friday September 12, 2025.

"Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUMS, BAMS and BHMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) will be published on September 12, 2025”, the CET Cell said.

Steps to check BAMS, BUMS and BHMS 1st Selection List

Go to the official website: " medicalug2025.mahacet.org ".

". Click on the link marked as "Selection List Only For BAMS/BUMS/BHMS Courses Group B - Cap Round 1".

The AYUSH selection list will open in PDF.

Check your name and proceed for admission confirmation.

Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.

Candidates who are seeking admission in Paramedical courses, like BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing) and other health science course (Group C) should note that their Merit List was released on September 09, 2025 and Selection List will be published on September 16, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling

The CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from July 23, 2025 Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).

The Maharashtra CET Cell had published the Merit List/List of Registered Candidates seeking admission AYUSH courses on September 06, 2025 .

The Maharashtra CET Cell though started the registration of all medical courses together and also released the Common Merit List on August 06, 2025 . It, however, conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS first.

Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 13, 2025 .

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 or are not happy with the allotted seat, can participate in Round 2 and consequent CAP Rounds as per the published schedule.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic