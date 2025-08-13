Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Selection List - Direct Link

Candidates who are allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP Round 1 of (MBBS and BDS) Counselling should confirm their admission from August 14 to 22, 2025

Wednesday August 13, 2025

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 MBBS and BDS Selection List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday August 13, 2025 on its official website medicalug2025.mahacet.org NEET UG 2025 First Selection List of CAP Round 1 Counseling conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS (Group A).

"Declaration of 1st Round Selection List for Group A - MBBS and BDS will be on Wednesday August 13, 2025", Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2025 says.

"Candidates who are allotted seats in the CAP Round 1 of NEET UG 2025 (MBBS and BDS) Counselling in Maharashtra should confirm their admission from August 14 to 22, 2025 ((Excluding 15/08/2025 & 16/08/2025)", the CET Cell said.

NEET UG 2025 1st Selection List MBBS and BDS - Direct Link to Check

Go to the official website: " medicalug2025.mahacet.org ".

". Log-in using Mobile Number or Email ID and Password.

Click on link marked as "NEET UG 2025: 1st Selection List MBBS and BDS".

The Selection List (Allotment List) will open in PDF. Check your name and name of the allotted college.

You can also use alternate link provided on the website.

Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the NEET UG Selection List, also called as NEET UG First Round Seat Allotment. It is silent on time. However, it will release the admission result anytime by today evening.

Candidates should note that CAP Round 1 Selection List for MBBS and BDS will be prepared and allotment of seats will be done based on Preference Form (Option and Choice Form) submitted till 11:00 pm on August 11, 2025.

Maharashtra Medical Counselling 2025

The Maharashtra CET Cell started through its official website Online Registration for NEET UG 2025 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O from July 23, 2025.

The CET Cell published on August 06, 2025 NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List of candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year Health Science Courses including MBBS and BDS.

Candidates who are seeking admission in AYUSH courses, like BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTh, BOTh, BASLP, BP&O, B.Sc (Nursing) and othe health science course (Group B and Group C, should note that their Merit List will be released separately.

