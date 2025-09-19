DUSU Election 2025 Result: ABVP bags top three posts

BJP backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won the top three posts of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) 2025 election of which was declared today.

Friday September 19, 2025 8:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Aryan Mann of ABVP is the new DUSU President]

New Delhi: BJP backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won the top three posts of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) 2025 election of which was declared today.

Polling for the DUSU 2025 elections were held Thursday amid the allegations of rigging by the NSUI candidates.

Following the polling yesterday , the counting of votes were held and the DUSU election results were announced today.

As per the final results of the Delhi University Students Union announced today, ABVP won the elections held for President, Secretary and Joint Secretary.

The Congress backed NSUI could win just one post that is of Vice President.

DUSU 2025 Election Result

As many as 21 candidates were in the fray for the top four posts of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU).

As per the Delhi University Students Union Election results announced today, the ABVP candidate Aryan Mann defeated Joslyn Nandita Choudharyof NSUI and became new DUSU President.

Kunal Chaudhary became new DUSU Secretary defeating Kabir of NSUI whereas Deepika Jha bagged the DUSU Joint Secretary post defeating Lavkush Bhadana of the NSUI.

Rahul Jhansia of the NSUI won the DUSU Vice President defeating Govind Tanwar of the ABVP.

DUSU Election 2024 Result

The polling for the 2024 DUSU elections was held on September 27, 2024 with 51,379 students casting their votes out of 1.45 lakh eligible voters. The results, initially scheduled for September 28, were postponed following a Delhi High Court stay order.

Like this year, 21 candidates contested the 2024 DUSU Elections result of which declared on November 25, 2024. The Congress backed NSUI won the DUSU President elections after 7 years.

According to the DUSU 2024 election results , Rounak Khatri of the NSUI defeated Rishabh Choudhary of the ABVP by over 1,200 votes in the President's poll.

On the other hand, Bhanu Pratap of the ABVP defeated Yash Nadal of the NSUI to become the new Vice President of the DU Students’ Union.

Mitravinda Karanwal of the ABVP won the DUSU Secretary post and Lokesh Choudhary of the NSUI won the post of Joint Secretary in 2024.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic